Record DII inflows offset $58 billion FII selloff: Top sectors revealed

DII ownership in Nifty 500 firms rose to a record 21%, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of increases.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have tightened their grip on the Indian stock market, with their ownership in Nifty 500 companies climbing to a record high even as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to trim exposure. A latest ownership analysis by MOFSL shows that record domestic inflows have more than offset sustained foreign selling, highlighting a structural shift in India's equity market where local investors are playing an increasingly dominant role.
Foreign investors have remained net sellers of Indian equities amid geopolitical uncertainties, moderating corporate earnings growth and elevated valuations.
Over the past 22 months since the market peak in September 2024, FIIs have pulled out nearly $58 billion from Indian equities. However, this selling has been comfortably absorbed by domestic investors, with DIIs investing a record $166 billion during the same period.
Steady retail participation has further strengthened the market's resilience, with systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows averaging around $3 billion every month.
DII Ownership Reaches an All-Time High
The ownership pattern of Nifty 500 companies underscores the growing influence of domestic institutions.
As of June 2026:
Advertisement
* DII ownership rose to a record 21%, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of increases.
* FII ownership slipped to 17%, its lowest level in recent years.
* Promoter holdings edged higher to 49.5%.
* Retail investor ownership stood at 12.6%.
The data suggest that the balance of power in Indian equities continues to shift toward domestic investors.
Banking, Telecom Among Top Bets for Domestic Funds
Domestic institutions increased their holdings in 19 of the 24 Nifty 500 sectors over the past year.
The biggest buying was seen in:
Advertisement
* Private Banks
* Telecom
* Real Estate
* Information Technology
* Healthcare
* Insurance
* Automobiles
* PSU Banks
* NBFCs
* Capital Goods
* Retail
On a sequential basis, DIIs were particularly aggressive in Telecom, Retail, Private Banks, Healthcare and Automobile stocks.
FIIs Turn Selective Despite Overall Outflows
While overall foreign flows remained negative, FIIs selectively increased their exposure to a few sectors.
In contrast, FIIs reduced their holdings across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks on a year-on-year basis, reinforcing the shift toward domestically driven market ownership.
What It Means for Investors
The latest data reinforces a major structural change in Indian equities. While foreign investors continue to react to global risks and valuation concerns, domestic institutions—supported by strong SIP inflows and rising retail participation—are emerging as the market's primary source of liquidity.
Advertisement
This growing domestic participation has helped cushion the impact of foreign selling and could continue to provide stability to Indian equities even during periods of global volatility.
Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.