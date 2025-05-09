FIIs unfazed by India-Pakistan tensions, pour in Rs 9,648 crore in May so far

Foreign institutional investors extended their buying spree to the 16th straight session in the Indian stock market despite an escalation in the India-Pakistan conflict. FIIs bought equities worth Rs 9,648 crore in May 2025 so far. Siddhartha Khemka of MOFSL said foreign investors have turned net buyers with a month-to-date inflow of Rs 9,648 crore.

NSE data showed that FIIs bought Rs 2,007.96 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 596.25 crore worth of equity.

Khemka expects the market volatility to persist as investors track further developments on the India-Pakistan front and US trade announcements. Going by this, it can be assumed that there could be more purchasing in the coming sessions as jittery market conditions of a country's stock market are usually looked upon as an entering or reentering opportunity for foreign buyers.

VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Investments said the ongoing conflict has demonstrated India's clear superiority in conventional warfare so far and our market is inherently resilient, supported by global and domestic macros.

"Weak dollar and potentially weakening US and Chinese economies are good for the Indian market. The domestic macros construct is further rendered stronger by the high GDP growth expected this year and the declining interest rate environment. These are the reasons why FIIs have been on a buying spree in the Indian market during the last 16 trading sessions. Investors should not panic and exit from the market now. Remain invested, monitor the developments and wait for the dust to settle," he stated.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply today as a majority of sectoral indices dragged. As many as 116 stocks hit their 52-week lows today. BSE 500 stocks such as ACC, AIA Engineering, Central Bank, Galaxy Surfactants, Jindal Saw, Vedant Fashions and Syngene International their respective one-year low levels. That said, 15 stocks touched their one-year high levels today.

Out of 2,990 stocks, 2,509 stocks were seen declining on BSE. Only 400 stocks were advancing, while 81 stocks remained unchanged.