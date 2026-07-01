Final dividend: ICICI Bank announces record date; AGM scheduled for August 21

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has fixed Monday, August 3, 2026 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for its proposed final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The private lender said its board has approved the record date at a meeting held on June 29. Shareholders whose names appear in the company's records on the record date will be entitled to receive the dividend, subject to approval at the bank's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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The announcement comes as investors closely monitor dividend declarations and corporate actions during the upcoming earnings season.

ICICI Bank had recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 while announcing its March quarter and full-year FY26 financial results on April 18.

The dividend proposal will be placed before shareholders for approval at the AGM. Once approved, dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders whose names are recorded as of the August 3 record date, in line with the payment timeline to be announced by the bank.

Annual General Meeting on August 21

The bank has also announced that its 32nd Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 11:00 am IST.

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The meeting will be conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), enabling shareholders to participate and vote electronically without attending in person.

ICICI Bank said the AGM notice and FY26 Annual Report will be sent only in electronic form to shareholders whose email addresses are registered with the bank, its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, or their respective depository participants.

The lender has advised shareholders to update their email IDs and contact details to ensure seamless receipt of AGM-related communications.

Board approves second term for independent director

Separately, the board has approved the reappointment of Vibha Paul Rishi, as an Independent Director for a second term, subject to shareholders' approval.

The proposal was recommended by the Board Governance, Remuneration and Nomination Committee. If approved, her new tenure will commence on January 23, 2027, and continue until December 31, 2028. Her current term is scheduled to end on January 22, 2027.

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According to the bank, the revised tenure has been aligned with the Reserve Bank of India's Commercial Banks: Governance Directions, 2025, allowing her overall association with the ICICI Group to be completed within the prescribed 10-year limit.