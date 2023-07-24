scorecardresearch
Business Today
Foreign investors are betting big on these 20 BSE500 firms

In Q1, they raised their stake the most in Max Healthcare Institute, increasing it to 59.80 per cent from 51.96 per cent earlier

Foreign portfolio investors, who poured more than Rs 1 lakh crore in the domestic equity markets in Q1FY24, have raised substantial stake in a couple of firms from across sectors, including healthcare, automotive, finance and chemicals, among others. Data available with Ace Equity showed that foreign investors increased their stake in more than 250 companies that are part of the BSE 500 index.

However, they substantially increased their stake in Max Healthcare Institute to 59.80 per cent in the June quarter, from 51.96 per cent in the preceding quarter. Likewise, they lapped up additional stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings (31.68 per cent from 24.69 per cent), Shriram Finance (55.36 per cent from 49.78 per cent) and HDFC AMC (to 12.99 per cent from 7.50 per cent).

While sharing his views on global investors, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “India is the largest recipient of FPI flows year-to-date (YTD) among emerging markets. The selling in China continues. FPIs continue to invest in financials, automobiles, capital goods, realty and FMCG. FPI buying in these sectors have contributed hugely to the surge in prices of stocks in these sectors and the Sensex and Nifty scaling record highs.”

“The concern, however, is the rising valuations. At high valuations some negative triggers can lead to a sharp correction,” he added.

FIIs also raised stakes in Chemplast Sanmar to 11.45 per cent from 7.41 per cent. The other companies where foreign investors raised stakes were Cyient, RBL Bank, The Indian Hotels Company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Patanjali Foods, Dixon Technologies (India), Axis Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, Ceat, Vedant Fashions, Hindustan Aeronautics, Timken India, L&T Finance Holdings, NCC and KPIT Technologies by 2–4 percentage points during the quarter under review.

Also read: Hot stocks on July 24, 2023: YES Bank, Suzlon Energy, Mazagon Dock, SJVN and more

Also read: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on July 24, 2023: Infosys, Coforge, Tata Communications, ITC

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 24, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
