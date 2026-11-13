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Friday the 13th: Sensex, Nifty fall; key factors weighing on markets, outlook

Friday the 13th: Sensex, Nifty fall; key factors weighing on markets, outlook

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 441.90 points or 0.54 per cent to 81,469.11 at the last check, while the NSE Nifty index declined 178.60 points or 0.71 per cent to 25,120.75.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 1:53 PM IST
Friday the 13th: Sensex, Nifty fall; key factors weighing on markets, outlookA market expert believes some consolidation would be healthy for markets following their recent sharp rally.

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply on Friday, November 13, with investor sentiment dampened by a fresh uptick in crude oil prices and an elevated retail inflation print. The decline came on Friday the 13th, a date often associated with superstition, although market weakness was driven by economic and global factors.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 441.90 points or 0.54 per cent to 81,469.11 at the last check, while the NSE Nifty index declined 178.60 points or 0.71 per cent to 25,120.75.

Among sectoral indices, banking, financial services, real estate, cement, IT and metal stocks were among the major drags.

Broader markets also traded in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining 0.24 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively.

Why are markets falling today?

Crude oil prices

A fresh rise in crude oil prices weighed on domestic equities. Brent crude futures, which had slipped below the $90-per-barrel mark a couple of days earlier, climbed to around $96 level.

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Higher crude oil prices could raise India's import bill, given its dependence on oil imports, and potentially exert pressure on the rupee and domestic inflation.

Retail inflation

Investor sentiment was also affected by the latest inflation concerns, with retail inflation remaining above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit.

Global brokerage JP Morgan expects inflation to remain elevated at or around 6 per cent until June 2027. Following the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading of 6.1 per cent, November CPI inflation is tracking at 6.4 per cent, it said.

Kotak Institutional Equities also flagged a significant monetary policy challenge for the RBI, highlighting that inflation could remain around 6 per cent over the next three quarters.

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Kotak expects the RBI to raise interest rates by a cumulative 50 basis points (bps) during the remainder of FY27, with a 25 bps hike each in December and February.

Market outlook

Ajit Mishra, SVP (Research) at Religare Broking, believes some consolidation would be healthy for markets following their recent sharp rally.

"We recommend using any further consolidation to selectively accumulate quality stocks, with a focus on banking, pharma, auto, infrastructure and capital markets themes," he stated.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Overall, the near-term market outlook remains cautiously positive, supported by strong FII inflows, lower crude prices, improving earnings and relatively reasonable valuations."

Singh added, "However, investors should remain selective, avoid chasing stocks after the recent rally and focus on companies with strong earnings visibility and sustainable growth prospects."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 1:53 PM IST
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