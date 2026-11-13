Friday the 13th: Sensex, Nifty fall; key factors weighing on markets, outlook

Among sectoral indices, banking, financial services, real estate, cement, IT and metal stocks were among the major drags.

Broader markets also traded in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining 0.24 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively.

Why are markets falling today?

Crude oil prices

A fresh rise in crude oil prices weighed on domestic equities. Brent crude futures, which had slipped below the $90-per-barrel mark a couple of days earlier, climbed to around $96 level.

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Higher crude oil prices could raise India's import bill, given its dependence on oil imports, and potentially exert pressure on the rupee and domestic inflation.

Retail inflation

Investor sentiment was also affected by the latest inflation concerns, with retail inflation remaining above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit.

Global brokerage JP Morgan expects inflation to remain elevated at or around 6 per cent until June 2027. Following the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading of 6.1 per cent, November CPI inflation is tracking at 6.4 per cent, it said.

Kotak Institutional Equities also flagged a significant monetary policy challenge for the RBI, highlighting that inflation could remain around 6 per cent over the next three quarters.

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Kotak expects the RBI to raise interest rates by a cumulative 50 basis points (bps) during the remainder of FY27, with a 25 bps hike each in December and February.

Market outlook

Ajit Mishra, SVP (Research) at Religare Broking, believes some consolidation would be healthy for markets following their recent sharp rally.

"We recommend using any further consolidation to selectively accumulate quality stocks, with a focus on banking, pharma, auto, infrastructure and capital markets themes," he stated.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Overall, the near-term market outlook remains cautiously positive, supported by strong FII inflows, lower crude prices, improving earnings and relatively reasonable valuations."

Singh added, "However, investors should remain selective, avoid chasing stocks after the recent rally and focus on companies with strong earnings visibility and sustainable growth prospects."