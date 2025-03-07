From Rs 125 to Rs 12,500! Multibagger stock zooms 100 times in five years; check latest targets

Multibagger stock hit upper circuit: Shares of PTC Industries Ltd hit their upper circuit level during the trading session on Friday ahead of company's scheduled analysts meeting and plant visit on Saturday, March 8, 2025. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing on Tuesday, March 4. Brokerage firms continue to remain positive on the stock

Shares of PTC Industries jumped another 5 per cent, locked in the upper circuit limit, at Rs 12,488.25 on Friday. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 19,000 crore. The stock had settled at Rs 11,893.60 on Thursday. However, the stock has corrected more than 30 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 17,978 hit in January 2025.



Interestingly shares of PTC Industries have zoomed 10,000 per cent or 100 times in the last five years from the levels of Rs 125 in March 2020 till today. If counted from its 52-week high, the stock has zoomed nearly 14,300 per cent or 143 times from those levels. The stock has rallied nearly 55 per cent in the last one year.



PTC Industries is one of the leading manufacturers in the engineering sector catering to the aerospace, defence, oil and gas, power and marine industries. It offers castings and comprehensive design support for varied range products of critical and super-critical applications.



PTC Industries reported 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.24 crore in December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25), mainly due to higher other income. The company’s revenue from operations grew 20.6 per cent YoY at Rs 66.92 crore; and other income more-than-doubled to Rs 10.19 crore from Rs 3.61 crore in Q3FY24.



Noting down the key points from PTC's concall, ICICI Securities said that installations and commissioning of key facilities are on track and expected to be completed within CY25; orders for additional superalloy VPIC and Titanium VAR have been placed; working on enhancement of capabilities both vertically and horizontally; and management expects up to 20x FY26E turnover at the peak capacity.



"Going ahead, we believe that PTC is a case of earnings multiplier on the back of capabilities developed over a period of time, existing and upcoming contracts and capacities being added. We believe that the recent stock correction provides a good opportunity to investors. We maintain 'buy' on PTC Industries with an unchanged TP of Rs 20,070," it said.



PTC Industries recently held an analyst call, and provided a strong growth outlook for the next 5-6 years. The company (through its 100 per cent subsidiary - Aerolloys Technologies) is well on track, possibly ahead of schedule, to complete its mega Strategic Material Technology Complex, at Lucknow, among world's largest Integrated single-site titanium recycling and re-melting facility, said Antique Stock Broking.



"Given the high growth visibility and significant value addition with a potential of over 50 per cent Ebitda margin, PTC Industries is well poised to post a profit of Rs 940 crore in FY28, and Rs 1,730 crore in FY30 from a base of Rs 40 crore in FY24. We re-iterate buy with a target price of Rs 19,653 using a DCF based valuation approach," it said.