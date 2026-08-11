Fusion Finance shares a Buy after Q1 results? What CLSA, ICICI Sec, IIFL, MOFSL, JM say

The turnaround comes on the heels of a management transition in March 2025, with Sanjay Garyali taking the helm, and a subsequent business model reset, said ICICI Securities. It said Q1FY27 signalled that Fusion has moved beyond the stabilisation phase of FY26, with it now entering a more sustainable growth phase. Moreover, this reinforces Fusion’s turnaround thesis, with sharp asset quality improvement, operating leverage and expanding NIM driving a sustained earnings recovery. This brokerage suggested a target of Rs 240 on the stock.

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"Overall, we expect earnings trajectory to improve, with growth acceleration, and improvement in asset quality. Consequently, we expect AUM CAGR of 27 per cent over FY26–28E and RoA of 3.3 per cent/4.05 per cent in FY27E/28E. We revise our EPS upwards by 23–26 per cent for FY27E/28E and revise our target to Rs 240 (from Rs 160 earlier), valuing the stock at 1.2x FY28E BVPS (from 0.9x P/B). We upgrade Fusion to BUY from ADD," JM Financial said.

MOFSL said Fusion Finance's stronger underwriting and collections supported credit cost moderation, while higher yields and improving growth momentum provided a favorable backdrop for sustained earnings growth.

"Overall, FY27 has started on a stronger footing, with the business positioned for a healthy growth trajectory and improving profitability ahead. The stock currently trades at 1 time FY28E P/B. We expect FUSION to deliver an AUM CAGR of 27 per cent over FY26E-28, with an RoA/RoE of 4.3 per cent/ 15 per cent by FY28E. Reiterate our BUY rating with a target of Rs 260 (based on 1.3x FY28E P/BV)," MOFSL said.

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Among other brokerages, IIFL suggested a target of Rs 250 on Fusion Finance. DAM Capital suggested a target of Rs 235. The stock setlled at Rs 210.85-odd level. The 12-month consensus target on the stock at Rs 229 implied 8.5 per cent upside on the counter, Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today suggested.