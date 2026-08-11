India's flying car, HAPIDA SKYNeX! Almora innovator test-flies India's electric personal flying vehicle prototype

The milestone drew praise from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, who publicly congratulated Tamta following the flight.

उत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा के युवा इनोवेटर रवि टम्टा जी को ड्रोन तकनीक में नवाचार करते हुए HAPIDA SKYNEX प्रोटोटाइप के सफल उड़ान परीक्षण पर हार्दिक बधाई।



आपकी यह उपलब्धि सिद्ध करती है कि हमारे युवाओं में प्रतिभा, नवाचार और वैज्ञानिक सोच की कोई कमी नहीं है। आपका यह अभिनव प्रयास… pic.twitter.com/sR7KZ8AWoO — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 7, 2026

Designed for Himalayan terrain

The SKYNeX is being positioned as an indigenous advanced air mobility project aimed at addressing the difficult terrain and poor road connectivity in the Himalayan region. Unlike many global flying-vehicle concepts designed primarily for urban commuting, the vehicle could eventually have applications in remote-area connectivity and emergency response.

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If developed and certified, such a vehicle could help improve access to isolated villages and support faster relief operations during landslides, floods and other disasters, when road transport in Uttarakhand is often disrupted.

The SKYNeX has been described as fully electric and capable of producing zero tailpipe emissions. Its propulsion system is therefore distinct from experimental flying vehicles that use conventional aviation fuel or ethanol-based alternatives.

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Not ready for public use yet

Despite the successful prototype flight, the SKYNeX remains far from becoming a commercially available vehicle. Extensive flight testing, structural checks, battery safety assessments and performance validation will be required before the design can be considered for wider use.

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The vehicle must also receive regulatory approval from India’s aviation authorities. It is not currently a product that Indian consumers can order, and no official timeline has been announced for commercial availability.

Details such as the vehicle’s range, payload capacity, flight duration, maximum altitude and charging requirements have also not been disclosed. Reports or online claims suggesting a confirmed price or imminent launch should therefore be treated with caution. However, turning a working prototype into a safe, certified and operational aircraft could require several more years of testing and regulatory evaluation.

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