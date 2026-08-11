Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
science news
India's flying car, HAPIDA SKYNeX! Almora innovator test-flies India's electric personal flying vehicle prototype

India's flying car, HAPIDA SKYNeX! Almora innovator test-flies India's electric personal flying vehicle prototype

The SKYNeX has been described as fully electric and capable of producing zero tailpipe emissions. Its propulsion system is therefore distinct from experimental flying vehicles that use conventional aviation fuel or ethanol-based alternatives.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 3:43 PM IST
India's flying car, HAPIDA SKYNeX! Almora innovator test-flies India's electric personal flying vehicle prototype HAPIDA SKYNeX, a single-seater fully electric personal flying vehicle

Ravi Tamta, an innovator from the Almora district in Uttarakhand, has successfully test-flown the HAPIDA SKYNeX, a single-seater fully electric personal flying vehicle developed by his startup, Hapida Sky Private Limited.

The prototype completed its first test flight on August 7, 2026, according to multiple media reports. Tamta, who hails from Kaflikhan village near Jageshwar Dham, has reportedly spent nearly 13 years working towards the development of the vehicle.

Advertisement

The milestone drew praise from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, who publicly congratulated Tamta following the flight.

Designed for Himalayan terrain

The SKYNeX is being positioned as an indigenous advanced air mobility project aimed at addressing the difficult terrain and poor road connectivity in the Himalayan region. Unlike many global flying-vehicle concepts designed primarily for urban commuting, the vehicle could eventually have applications in remote-area connectivity and emergency response.

Advertisement

If developed and certified, such a vehicle could help improve access to isolated villages and support faster relief operations during landslides, floods and other disasters, when road transport in Uttarakhand is often disrupted.

The SKYNeX has been described as fully electric and capable of producing zero tailpipe emissions. Its propulsion system is therefore distinct from experimental flying vehicles that use conventional aviation fuel or ethanol-based alternatives.

READ ALSO: India's first electric flying taxi is here — and it could be carrying patients by 2028

Not ready for public use yet

Despite the successful prototype flight, the SKYNeX remains far from becoming a commercially available vehicle. Extensive flight testing, structural checks, battery safety assessments and performance validation will be required before the design can be considered for wider use.

Advertisement

The vehicle must also receive regulatory approval from India’s aviation authorities. It is not currently a product that Indian consumers can order, and no official timeline has been announced for commercial availability.

Details such as the vehicle’s range, payload capacity, flight duration, maximum altitude and charging requirements have also not been disclosed. Reports or online claims suggesting a confirmed price or imminent launch should therefore be treated with caution. However, turning a working prototype into a safe, certified and operational aircraft could require several more years of testing and regulatory evaluation.

READ ALSO: Shifting base to Dehradun: Rishabh Pant seeks CM's help in buying land, Pushkar Singh Dhami assures action

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more