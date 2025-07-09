G R Infraprojects shares gain on Rs 1,248-crore order win, check details 

Shares of G R Infraprojects Ltd rose on Wednesday after the company said it won a project worth Rs 1,248 crore. G R Infraprojects shares rose 3.19% to Rs 1290.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,292 crore. A total of 2656 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 33.79 lakh.

G R Infraprojects shares have a beta of 1.02, indicating average volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the G R Infraprojects stock stands at 43.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, GR Varanasi Kolkata Highway Private Limited, has received a letter from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), dated July 8, 2025, declaring the appointed date for its highway project as July 1, 2025.

The project involves the construction of a 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi–Ranchi–Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sagrampur village (Km 151.200 to Km 184.700), covering a total length of 33.50 km. It falls under Package-7 of the Bharatmala Pariyojana and will be executed in Bihar on a Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

In an exchange filing, G R Infraprojects said, “We are pleased to inform you that “GR Varanasi Kolkata Highway Private Limited”, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has received a letter dated July 8, 2025 from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) declaring appointed date w.e.f. July 1, 2025 for the project ‘construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Anarbansalea village to Sagrampur village (From KM. 151+200 to KM. 184+700, Pkg-7, Total Length = 33.50 Km) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-7)’.”

The project is to be completed within 730 days from the Appointed Date.

Incorporated in 1995, GR Infraprojects is engaged in construction of infrastructure facilities on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis. The company undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, highways and various civil infrastructure projects.