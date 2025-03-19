This infra stock in focus today on Rs 4,268-cr project win 

Shares of G R Infraprojects Ltd are in news today after the firm said it has received a Letter of Acceptance from the National Highways Authority of India for a project worth Rs 4,262.78 crore. The project involves the construction of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield road in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh on a DBFOT pattern under the BOT (Toll) Mode, as part of the NH(O) scheme.

The project is to be completed within 910 days.

As per the regulatory filing, the company said:

"Construction of Agra- Gwalior Greenfield Road comprising of: A. Section-1: Development of 6 Lane of access controlled Agra-Gwalior greenfield highway, starting from design km 0+000 (near village Deori in district Agra) to design km 88+400 (near village Susera in district Gwalior) in the State of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and

B. Section-2: Overlay/Strengthening, other road safety and improvement works on existing Agra- Gwalior section from 1058.00 to 1148.00 (Design chainage 13.00 to 103.00) of NH-44 in the State of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on DBFOT pattern at BOT (Toll) Mode under NH(O) scheme."

G R Infraprojects stock ended 3.64% higher at Rs 940.35 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9,096.97 crore.