Gensol Engineering reports multiple bulk deals, check details 

Gensol Engineering Ltd shares saw a number of bulk deals on Thursday. Multiplier Shares and Stock Advisors sold 2 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 242.44 per share while India Chain Pvt Ltd sold 4.3 lakh shares at a floor price of Rs 236.74.

Cinco Stock Vision offloaded 2.3 lakh shares at an average of Rs 244.37 apiece and Agnija Tie-Up Pvt Ltd sold 2 lakh shares at Rs 237.9 per share.

Gensol Engineering shares ended 3.85% lower at Rs 238.50 in the previous session on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 906.36 crore. Total 1.68 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.07 crore on BSE.

The stock has fallen 58% in a month after Credit ratings agency CARE Ratings downgraded the company’s long-term and short-term bank facilities due to delays in servicing its term loan obligations. ICRA too lowered its credit rating for Gensol Engineering.

Gensol Engineering is a part of the Gensol group of companies, which offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the development of solar power plants.