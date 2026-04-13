Gift Nifty tanks as US-Iran peace talks collapse; oil jumps 7% on Trump threat; analyst views

Gift Nifty on NSE IX declined over 1 per cent, indicating a gap-down start on Monday, as investor sentiment weakened after the US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of US-Iran talks. Sentiment got further hit by a 7 per cent surge on crude oil prices, following the recent West Asia tensions, raising fears Brent could retest $115 levels.

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Brent oil futures for June delivery were trading at $101.83 a barrel level today, up $6.63 or 6.96 per cent. Gift Nifty, a dollar-denominated futures contract based on Nifty, fell 318.50 points or 1.32 per cent to 23,773 level. Asian markets such as Japan's Nikkei 225, Korea's Kospi and Hong Hong's Hang Seng fell 1-1.2 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite was flat.

In a social media post, Trump said: " I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country."

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He said The blockade will begin shortly and that other Countries will be involved with this blockade.

"The earlier relief from the temporary US–Iran ceasefire has reversed, as reports indicate that the US has moved to restrict access through the Strait of Hormuz following failed negotiations. This development is critical, as the route carries a significant portion of global oil supply. Crude oil prices, which had corrected from above $110 to the $94–100 range, have now surged back above $105, reintroducing inflationary and macro concerns," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

For India, the implications are seen immediate and significant. With over 85 per cent of crude oil imports dependent on this route, rising oil prices could pressure the current account deficit, weaken the rupee, and elevate inflation expectations. The earlier rally in Indian equities where Nifty and Sensex gained nearly 6 per cent last week was largely driven by easing crude and improved global sentiment. That tailwind is now at risk.



"Markets are likely to shift back into a risk-off mode. Elevated crude prices, geopolitical uncertainty, and persistent FII outflows will act as key overhangs. Volatility is expected to remain high through the week, especially with ongoing geopolitical developments, inflation data, and earnings announcements acting as near-term triggers," Ponmudi said.

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Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said Monday's session is likely to be driven by global risk sentiment, expiry dynamics, and stock-specific triggers. While the broader trend remains supported by recent momentum, the breakdown in geopolitical stability introduces a layer of uncertainty that could keep markets volatile, reactive, and highly sensitive to incoming news flow.