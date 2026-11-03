Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
ITC, Lupin, Nalco, BLS Polymers, NBCC, SFC Enviro, ACME Solar, Akums Drugs among top stocks in focus

ITC, Lupin, Nalco, BLS Polymers, NBCC, SFC Enviro, ACME Solar, Akums Drugs among top stocks in focus

Stocks like ITC, Lupin, Nalco, BLS Polymers, NBCC, SFC Environmental Technologies, SAMIL, Marico and more are among top stocks in focus on Monday, November 02.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 9:21 AM IST
ITC, Lupin, Nalco, BLS Polymers, NBCC, SFC Enviro, ACME Solar, Akums Drugs among top stocks in focusGIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 119.10 points, or 0.51 per cent, up at 23,524.50, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market.

Indian equity markets are set for a positive opening on Tuesday amid the positive domestic cues and eased down geopolitical concerns. GIFT Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange were 119.10 points, or 0.51 per cent, up at 23,524.50, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market. Here are the stocks that may remain under the spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, November 03, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Quarterly results today: State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, National Stock Exchange of India, Lupin, Authum Investment, Anthem Biosciences, Awfis Space Solutions, Bajaj Holdings, Bata India, Clean Max Enviro, Dhoot Transmission, Emcure Pharma, Endurance Technologies, Fractal Analytics, Graphite India, GSPL Transmission, INOX India, Lloyds Metals and Energy, MCX and more shall announce their quarterly results today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Infosys, Gravita India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, RR Kabel and Sasken Technologies shall trade ex-dividend today.

BLS Polymers: The specialty compound maker will make its stock market debut on Tuesday, November 03 after the company raised a total of Rs 255 crore from investors sold for Rs 150 apiece with 100 equity shares between October 27-29. The issue was overall subscribed over 241 times with 61.6 lakh applications.

Advertisement

SFC Environmental Technologies: The water treatment player will also begin its stock market journey on Tuesday, November 03 after it raised Rs 668 crore from investors for Rs 330 per share with a lot size of 45 equity shares between October 27-29. The issue saw a subscription of 9.7 times with nearly 2.83 lakh applications.

ITC: The FMCG major reported a 18.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 4,229 crore, while revenue was up 5 per cent YoY to Rs 20,454 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Consolidated EBITDA dropped 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 5,645 crore. Cigarettes volumes and operating margins came under heavy pressure during the quarter following steep tax hikes and a shift in the tax regime.

Advertisement

Lupin: The pharma player has received approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application for Amifampridine Tablets, 10 mg. The tablets are bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Firdapse Tablets, of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It is one of the first ANDA applicants and is eligible for 180 days of shared generic exclusivity.

National Aluminium Company: The metal player reported a 28.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,835 crore, while revenue rose 26.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,419.4 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. EBITDA was up 25.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,410.6 crore, while margins dropped marginally to 44.5 per cent.

NBCC (India): The state-run construction company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various departments of the Government of Bihar to undertake four redevelopment projects in Patna under Phase I. The projects will be executed on a self-financing basis, without any budgetary assistance from the state government.

Marico: The FMCG major reported a 29.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 558 crore, while revenue increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 3,897 crore for Q2FY27. EBITDA soared 26.6 per cent YoY to Rs 709 crore, while margins expanded over 200 basis points to 18.19 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

Samvardhana Motherson International: The Motherson Group has announced a collaboration with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), to advance Spinheat, a magnetic induction technology capable of curing industrial coatings within minutes while consuming significantly less energy than conventional oven-based methods.

KEC International: The RPSG Group's EPC player reported a 81.5 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 29.7 crore, while revenue plunged 10.2 per cent YoY to Rs 5,467.7 crore for the second quarter of FY27. Its EBITDA was down 37 per cent YoY to Rs 430 crore, while margins declined to 5 per cent for the reported period.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: The state-run speciality chemical player's net profit dropped 38.2 per cent YoY to Rs 200.2 crore even as the revenue surged 48.7 per cent YoY to Rs 4,740.90 crore for September 2026 quarter. EBITDA dropped 58.5 per cent YoY to Rs 140 crore, while margins contracted sharply to 2.9 per cent for the quarter.

Trident: The textile major's net profit soared 93.1 per cent YoY to Rs 175.6 crore, while revenue declined 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,719.5 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. The company board approved expansion and modernisation worth Rs 4,650 crore. EBITDA rose 46.7 per cent YoY to Rs 314 crore, while margins expanded 630 basis points to 18.3 per cent.

Advertisement

TVS Holdings: The holdco has been allotted an additional 12.55 crore equity shares worth Rs 483.91 crore in its non-banking financial services subsidiary, Home Credit India Finance (HCIFPL), through a rights issue. TVS Holdings' shareholding in HCIFPL remains unchanged at 74.45 per cent.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player reported a 176.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 112.9 crore, while revenue soared 31.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,342.4 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBITDA increased 106 per cent YoY to Rs 195 crore, while margins improved by 520 basis point to 14.5 per cent for the reported quarter.

ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy player's subsidiary, ACME Renewtech has commissioned additional 66.68 MW of solar power capacity in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The latest operational milestone takes this hybrid project’s total operational capacity to 200.04 MW. The commercial operation date for the same shall be November 04, 2026. The operational capacity of ACME Solar is now 3,190 MW.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 8:44 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more