Corporate actions today: Shares of Infosys, Gravita India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, RR Kabel and Sasken Technologies shall trade ex-dividend today.

BLS Polymers: The specialty compound maker will make its stock market debut on Tuesday, November 03 after the company raised a total of Rs 255 crore from investors sold for Rs 150 apiece with 100 equity shares between October 27-29. The issue was overall subscribed over 241 times with 61.6 lakh applications.

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SFC Environmental Technologies: The water treatment player will also begin its stock market journey on Tuesday, November 03 after it raised Rs 668 crore from investors for Rs 330 per share with a lot size of 45 equity shares between October 27-29. The issue saw a subscription of 9.7 times with nearly 2.83 lakh applications.

ITC: The FMCG major reported a 18.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 4,229 crore, while revenue was up 5 per cent YoY to Rs 20,454 crore for the September 2026 quarter. Consolidated EBITDA dropped 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 5,645 crore. Cigarettes volumes and operating margins came under heavy pressure during the quarter following steep tax hikes and a shift in the tax regime.

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Lupin: The pharma player has received approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application for Amifampridine Tablets, 10 mg. The tablets are bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Firdapse Tablets, of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It is one of the first ANDA applicants and is eligible for 180 days of shared generic exclusivity.

National Aluminium Company: The metal player reported a 28.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,835 crore, while revenue rose 26.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,419.4 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. EBITDA was up 25.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,410.6 crore, while margins dropped marginally to 44.5 per cent.

NBCC (India): The state-run construction company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various departments of the Government of Bihar to undertake four redevelopment projects in Patna under Phase I. The projects will be executed on a self-financing basis, without any budgetary assistance from the state government.

Marico: The FMCG major reported a 29.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 558 crore, while revenue increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 3,897 crore for Q2FY27. EBITDA soared 26.6 per cent YoY to Rs 709 crore, while margins expanded over 200 basis points to 18.19 per cent for the quarter.

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Samvardhana Motherson International: The Motherson Group has announced a collaboration with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), to advance Spinheat, a magnetic induction technology capable of curing industrial coatings within minutes while consuming significantly less energy than conventional oven-based methods.

KEC International: The RPSG Group's EPC player reported a 81.5 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 29.7 crore, while revenue plunged 10.2 per cent YoY to Rs 5,467.7 crore for the second quarter of FY27. Its EBITDA was down 37 per cent YoY to Rs 430 crore, while margins declined to 5 per cent for the reported period.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: The state-run speciality chemical player's net profit dropped 38.2 per cent YoY to Rs 200.2 crore even as the revenue surged 48.7 per cent YoY to Rs 4,740.90 crore for September 2026 quarter. EBITDA dropped 58.5 per cent YoY to Rs 140 crore, while margins contracted sharply to 2.9 per cent for the quarter.

Trident: The textile major's net profit soared 93.1 per cent YoY to Rs 175.6 crore, while revenue declined 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,719.5 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026. The company board approved expansion and modernisation worth Rs 4,650 crore. EBITDA rose 46.7 per cent YoY to Rs 314 crore, while margins expanded 630 basis points to 18.3 per cent.

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TVS Holdings: The holdco has been allotted an additional 12.55 crore equity shares worth Rs 483.91 crore in its non-banking financial services subsidiary, Home Credit India Finance (HCIFPL), through a rights issue. TVS Holdings' shareholding in HCIFPL remains unchanged at 74.45 per cent.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals: The pharma player reported a 176.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 112.9 crore, while revenue soared 31.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,342.4 crore for the September 2026 quarter. EBITDA increased 106 per cent YoY to Rs 195 crore, while margins improved by 520 basis point to 14.5 per cent for the reported quarter.

ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy player's subsidiary, ACME Renewtech has commissioned additional 66.68 MW of solar power capacity in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The latest operational milestone takes this hybrid project’s total operational capacity to 200.04 MW. The commercial operation date for the same shall be November 04, 2026. The operational capacity of ACME Solar is now 3,190 MW.