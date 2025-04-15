GM Breweries shares gain on Q4 earnings, interim dividend 

Shares of GM Breweries gained nearly 4% on Tuesday after the firm announced an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share of Rs 10 each. GM Breweries stock rose 3.97% to Rs 666.75 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 641.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1,498 crore.

"The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed/ recommended subject to approval of Members a dividend at 75o/o i.e. Rs.7,5/- per equity share of Rs.10 each," said GM Breweries.

The distilleries and breweries firm also announced its earnings for the March 2025 quarter.

GM Breweries shares have climbed 984% and 138% in five and 10 years, respectively.

However, it has lost 20% in 2025 and declined 9% in three months. The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with its RSI at 48.4.

GM Breweries stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

GM Breweries stock hit a record high of Rs 1048.35 on September 17, 2024 and a 52 weeek low of Rs 579.10.

The firm reported a 30% year-on-year fall in its standalone net profit falling to Rs 60.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Profit came at Rs 86.6 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Higher input costs affected the bottom line. Revenue rose 6% to Rs 169.3 crore and a 17% rise in EBITDA to Rs 29 crore. Operating margins also improved, expanding to 17.2% from 15.5%.