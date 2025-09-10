Shares of multibagger Godawari Power & Ispat are trading in a range in the short term. The metal stock has been moving sideways within a narrow range of Rs 230 to Rs 255 over the past few days. Amid this rangebound movement, the low-debt stock of the steel producing major reached a record high of Rs 255.70 on September 4 this year. However, it has seen minor profit-booking since then. The steel products stock closed at Rs 239.20 in the previous session.

The shares of the steel and power manufacturer have gained 1562% in five years and risen 7,269% in ten years.

Analysts appear bullish on the outlook of the stock in the near term.

Shitij Gandhi, Sr. Research Analyst (Technicals), SMC Global Securities says, "GPIL looks to be catching its breath after a sharp run-up to a fresh high. Technically, the structure remains healthy with a steady higher-high, higher-low formation, underlining the stock’s resilience. GPIL also continues to trade comfortably above its 50-day moving average, which is lending solid support to the trend. On the upside, the immediate hurdle lies in the 249–254 zone and a convincing move beyond this band could open the door for a rally toward Rs 278–280. On the flip side, traders are likely to treat dips toward support levels as fresh entry opportunities, while a breakout above Rs 256 could draw renewed buying momentum. GPIL may be in a short-term consolidation, but the broader outlook still points to strength."

Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Choice Broking said, "GPIL stock recently reversed from its lower levels and is now trading near its previous swing high, forming a long-term rounding bottom pattern. It is also on the verge of a breakout above the key resistance level of Rs 255. A decisive close above this level, particularly with strong volumes, could trigger a rally toward the short-term target range of Rsw 300–Rs 320. On the downside, the Rs 230 level serves as immediate support, and any dip toward this zone may offer a buying opportunity if accompanied by bullish reversal signals or an increase in trading volumes."

"From a trading perspective, a long position can be considered near ?240, with a strict stop-loss at Rs 227 to manage downside risk. Traders should closely monitor price action around these crucial support and resistance levels and wait for clear confirmation before entering directional trades," said Shinde.

The metal major logged a net profit CAGR of 45% in the last five years.

In the current session, Godawari Power stock was trading flat at Rs 241 against the previous close of Rs 239.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 16,132 crore in the current session. Total 0.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.91 lakh in the current session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 16,132 crore.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 145.55 on March 3, 2025.

Godawari Power shares have a beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 65.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Godawari Power shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

About the Company

Godawari Power is a steel company, which operates through two segments: Steel and Electricity. Its geographic segments include domestic market and export market. The company is engaged in iron and steel industry, power sector and mining sector.