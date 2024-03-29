Good Friday 2024: Is the stock market shut today? Know more, check April holiday list

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on March 29 for Good Friday.

Trading in derivatives, equities, SLBs, and currency derivatives, as well as the interest rate derivatives segment will remain shut for the day.

The commodity derivatives segment is also closed. Trading on both NSE and BSE will resume on Monday, April 1.

It is essential to stay informed about market holidays for seamless trading operations and effective risk management.

Upcoming stock market holiday in April 2024

-- April 11, 2024: Thursday, Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

-- April 17, 2024: Wednesday, Ram Navami



The benchmark indices logged gains on the last trading session of the financial year aided by positive global cues. The Sensex rallied nearly 1,200 points, intra-day before closing at 73,651, up 0.9 per cent. The Nifty rose 0.9 per cent to 22,326.

The indices have gained 28.6 per cent and 24.8 per cent, respectively, this fiscal, beating most other major market indices. The Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices have surged 60 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively, with the latter marking its best performance in the last three financial years.

The realty, CPSE and infra indices gained over 100 per cent during the year.



Cash market volumes on the NSE on Thursday remained above ₹1-lakh crore. About 52 per cent, or 2,042 stocks, declined on the BSE compared to 1,793 that advanced. Bajaj Finserv, Grasim, Hero Motocorp and Bajaj Finance were the top Nifty gainers, advancing over 3 per cent each.

Key metrics positive

S&P Global on Tuesday had raised India’s FY25 growth forecast to 6.8 per cent on the back of strong domestic demand and a pick-up in exports. India’s CAD/GDP remained steady at 1.2 per cent in Q3FY24. With valuations a concern, the market will look to the upcoming earnings season for assigning earnings multiples, said Joseph Thomas, Head - Research, Emkay Wealth Management.

Other markets

Most Asian indices ended in the red on Thursday, with Nikkei 225 losing the most at 1.46 per cent. European indices were trading marginally in the green. The US indices ended higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh high. The UK fell into a shallow recession last year as its gross domestic product fell by 0.3 per cent in the last quarter of CY23, after a decrease of 0.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

In the US, data on jobless claims, gross domestic product, consumer sentiment, personal income, consumer spending and personal consumption expenditure will be released on Thursday and Friday.

The market will also look to the US Fed Chair’s speech for interest rate cues. In India, RBI’s monetary policy committee meeting is scheduled next week.