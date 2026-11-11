GPT Infraprojects shares rise 3% as arm declared L1 for Rs 103.58 crore railway order

GPT Infraprojects shares rose 2.5% on Wednesday, touching a high of Rs 115 against their previous close of Rs 112.15. The stock opened at Rs 115 and touched a low of Rs 113.30 during the session.

Details of the railway project

According to the company's exchange filing dated November 10, the work includes the installation of electronic interlocking systems at five locations, along with associated loop-line works. It also covers the supply of signalling materials for several stations, including centrally controlled and distributed-type installations.

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The project further includes automatic block signalling work in the CPR-Jn-CHPG block section and optical fibre (OFC) cable-related work along the GKC-BHTT and CPR-Jn-CHPG sections in the Varanasi division of North Eastern Railway.

The contract covers multiple components of railway signalling infrastructure, including system installation, testing and commissioning, as well as associated equipment and cable works.

The company disclosed the development under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The filing identified GPT Infra Engineers Private Limited as the subsidiary declared L1 for the Rs 103.58 crore contract.