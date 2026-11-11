GPT Infraprojects shares rise 3% as arm declared L1 for Rs 103.58 crore railway order

GPT Infraprojects Ltd shares rose 3% as its wholly owned subsidiary, GPT Infra Engineers Private Limited, has been declared the lowest bidder (L1) for a railway project worth Rs 103.58 crore from the Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (CSTE), North Eastern Railway. The project involves electronic interlocking and automatic block signalling works in the railway network.
GPT Infra Engineers has been declared L1 for the contract, which covers the design, programming, installation, supply, testing and commissioning of an electronic interlocking (EI) system. The system will conform to the RDSO specification RDSO/SPN/192/2019, including its latest amendments. The scope also includes the supply of associated materials and signalling-related works.