Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Jensen Huang slips behind Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison as Nvidia shares fall amid controversy

Jensen Huang slips behind Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison as Nvidia shares fall amid controversy

A two-day sell-off in Nvidia shares has cut the chipmaker chief’s estimated fortune, while a board review following reports about his personal life has added scrutiny at the company.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 10:17 AM IST
Jensen Huang slips behind Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison as Nvidia shares fall amid controversyJensen Huang’s fortune takes another hit as Nvidia shares continue to decline.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has slipped further down the world’s billionaire rankings after another difficult trading session for the chipmaker. The company’s falling share price has taken a significant toll on the fortune of its co-founder, who had entered the week among the world’s eight richest people. The decline comes at a sensitive time for Nvidia, which is facing scrutiny following reports about Huang’s personal life and allegations involving a Chinese business executive suspected by US intelligence of gathering information for Beijing.

Advertisement

As the company’s board reviews the matter, investors are also watching how the developments could affect Nvidia’s market performance. According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, Huang has now fallen four places over two days, losing his position among the world’s 10 richest people.

MUST READ | Taiwan's 'Jensanity' shaken by Jensen Huang scandal: Nvidia loses $260 billion, CEO $7.4 billion

Jensen Huang loses $16 billion over two days - Falls to No.12

According to Forbes, Huang lost $7.4 billion (about ₹6.93 lakh crore) on Monday, taking his estimated net worth to $154.7 billion (roughly ₹14.5 lakh crore). This pushed him from eighth to 10th place, putting him below Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

DON'T MISS | Jensen Huang isn't his birth name: What Nvidia CEO was actually called before moving to US

Advertisement

The decline continued on Tuesday, when Huang’s fortune fell by another $8.6 billion (roughly ₹80.60 thousand crore). His estimated net worth stood at $146.8 billion (approximately ₹13.76 lakh crore), placing him at No.12 on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list. He now ranks behind Spanish businessman Amancio Ortega and Walmart’s Rob Walton and family.

The latest figures represent two separate trading-day snapshots, rather than a single calculation of his total loss.

Nvidia shares slide as company faces scrutiny

Nvidia shares were down 5.6% at 11:20 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, bringing the company’s market capitalisation to $4.06 trillion (approximately ₹380.53 lakh crore). This is a significant fall from its $5.7 trillion (roughly ₹534.24 lakh crore) peak valuation on October 2. At the time, analysts had expected Nvidia to become the first company to reach a $6 trillion (about ₹562.86 lakh crore) market capitalisation.

Advertisement

The stock decline comes as Nvidia’s board investigates reports surrounding Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive whom US intelligence reportedly suspected of gathering information for Beijing. Huang had acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to Nvidia employees. The board has said it has no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia’s confidential information has been compromised.

The allegations remain under investigation, and no finding of wrongdoing has been established.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 10:17 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more