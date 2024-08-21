HAL, KPI Green Energy, Snowman Logistics, Symphony, Engineers India shares to turn ex-dividend today

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), KPI Green Energy Ltd, Snowman Logistics Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and Pfizer Ltd are among a handful of stocks that would turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, August 21. Others included Symphony Ltd, Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd and Credo Brands Marketing Ltd.

HAL will turn ex-dividend today. The PSU defence firm had announced a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY24. Wednesday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible HAL shareholders. All eligible shareholders of HAL with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend.

Pfizer had declared a final dividend of Rs 35 per share for FY24. It will turn ex-dividend today. The actual dividend will be paid on September 27. Engineers India shares would also turn ex-dividend today. This PSU had announced a final dividend of Re 1 per cent. Snowman Logistics also had announced Re 1 per share interim dividend and would turn ex-date for dividend today. This company would pay dividend on September 7.

In the case of Symphony, the stock would turn ex-dividend (Re 1 per share) and ex-buyback today. Bharat Bijlee (Rs 35 per share), India Glycols (Rs 8 per share dividend), Uniparts India Ltd (Rs 6.75 per share), Linc Ltd (Rs 5 per share), ISGEC Heavy Engineering (Rs 4 per share), Emami Papers (Rs 1.6 per share), Gateway Distriparks Ltd (Rs 1.25 per share), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd (Re 1 per share) are some other stocks turning ex-dividend today.

Meanwhile, shares of RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd will see spin off action. Sprayking Ltd shares would turn ex-bonus in the 1:1 ratio today.