Hatsun Agro Products to go ex-rights today; Hinduja Global Solutions to turn ex-dividend

Wednesday would see shares of Hatsun Agro Products going ex-rights while those of Hinduja Global Solutions turning ex-dividend. Advait Infratech will turn ex-EGM today, data available with BSE suggests.

Hatsun Agro Products, whose shares have fallen 23 per cent this calendar, will go ex-rights today. The company board in a meeting on September 19 approved issuance of fully paid-up equity shares for an amount aggregating up to Rs 400 crore, by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company. It constituted a rights issue committee in the regard.

The rights issue committee of the company board at its meeting of December 3 approved the terms of the rights issue that included issuing up to 71,85,444 fully paid-up equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 301.07 crore. The rights issue was priced at Rs 419 per share and the record date is December 8. Shares of Hatsun Agro Products closed at Rs 968.70 on Tuesday.

Hinduja Global Solutions would turn ex-dividend today. Hinduja Global Solutions had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. The record date for the same is December 8 and the dividend will be paid on December 14.

Advait Infratech will turn ex-EGM today. This company will hold the EGM on December 14 at 11 am. The company has fixed December 7 as the cut-off date for determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM or to attend and vote at the EGM.

Meanwhile, shares of GNFC, Indiabulls Housing and Punjab National Bank are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when it crosses 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

