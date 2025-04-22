HCL Tech, Inox Wind, AU Small Finance Bank: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices kicked-off the new week on a strong note and managed to settle with big gains, thanks to strong buying in the banking stocks post upbeat quarterly results amid absence of any major global cues. BSE Sensex surged 855.30 points, or 1.09 per cent to settle at 79,408.50, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 273.90 points, or 1.15 per cent to end at 24,125.55 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including HCL Technologies, AU Small Finance Bank and Inox Wind are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers has to about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:

HCL Technologies | Caution

HCL Tech recently found support between the 0.786 per cent and 0.886 per cent Fibonacci retracement levels and is currently trading at Rs 1,490. Despite the bounce, the price action remains below the S1 monthly Camarilla pivot, indicating potential resistance ahead. Given this setup, partial profit booking is advisable near the Rs 1,500 mark. A sustained weekly close above Rs 1,500 would signal strength and open the door for fresh buying opportunities. Until then, traders should remain cautious and wait for confirmation before adding new positions. The confluence of retracement support and pivot resistance makes Rs 1500 a key decision zone for HCL Tech in the near term.

AU Small Finance Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 700 | Stop Loss: Rs 565

Recently, AU Bank has confirmed a breakout from an Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern, accompanied by bullish divergence on the momentum indicators—both strong signs of a potential upward move. This technical setup indicates a shift in sentiment and suggests further strength in the coming sessions. Based on this, a long position is advised in the Rs 605–615 range, with an upside target of Rs 700. To manage risk, a stop-loss should be placed below Rs 565 on a daily closing basis. The pattern breakout and bullish cues make this an attractive risk-reward trade for positional traders.

Inox Wind | Book Profits

Inox Wind is facing strong resistance near the Rs 180 mark at the current juncture and has been unable to close above it decisively. This level holds technical significance, and the price action suggests hesitation around this zone. Therefore, it is advisable to book profits in the Rs 175–180 range. A weekly close above Rs 180 would indicate a potential breakout, signalling the possibility of renewed bullish momentum. Until such confirmation is seen, fresh buying should be avoided. Waiting for a clear close above resistance ensures better risk-reward and minimizes the chances of getting trapped in a false breakout scenario.