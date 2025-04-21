Grasim, Bajaj Housing, NPTC Green: 3 stock picks by Ventura Securities for up to 45% gains

Domestic brokerage firm Ventura Securities has shared its bullish views on three stocks, including two recent debutants, as the bulls make a thumping comeback on Dalal Street. The list of stocks include names like Bajaj Housing Finance, NTPC Green Energy and Grasim Industries, which appear attractive on the technical charts, with a potential upside of 35-45 per cent. Here's what Ventura has said on these three buzzing stocks:

Advertisement

Related Articles

NTPC Green Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 150 | Stop Loss: Rs 86

NTPC Green Energy started its downfall from Rs 155 in December 2024. The stock made a low of Rs 84.60 in March 2025. The stock continuously traded below average From Dec 2024 to March 2025. The stock rallied to Rs 105 on continuous buying but faced profit booking and made a higher bottom formation at Rs 87 in April 2025. As seen in the above charts recently the stock crossed the intermediate high of Rs 105 and reached a high of Rs 111. Recently after forming a higher bottom at Rs 84 & Rs 87 the stock is trading above all averages after a long time. Indicators like KST, MACD & ADX suggest Positive Uptrend. Target of Rs 150 is expected & further addition is suggested at lower support levels at Rs 104-100-98-95-92 in case of intermediate fall. Stop loss in the trade should be kept at 86.

Advertisement

Bajaj Housing Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 170 | Stop Loss: Rs 108

Bajaj Housing started its downfall from Rs 188 in September 2024. The stock continuously traded below average From September 2024 to February 2025. The stock rallied to Rs 128 on continuous buying but faced profit booking and made a higher bottom formation at Rs 109 in April 2025. As seen in the above charts recently the stock crossed the intermediate high of Rs 128 and reached a high of Rs 131. The stock has given a Channel breakout post consolidation zone forming higher bottoms at Rs 105 & Rs 109 the stock is trading above all averages after a long time. Indicators like MACD & ADX suggest a firm Positive Uptrend. Target of Rs 170 is expected & further addition is suggested at lower support levels at Rs 124-120-117-113-111 in case of intermediate fall. Stop loss in the trade should be kept at Rs 108.

Advertisement

Grasim Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,340

Primary move in the stock commenced from Rs 1514 in March 2023 followed by steady continuous uptrend, making a high of Rs 2,875 in July 2024. Distribution backed by lower tops followed and the stock corrected to Rs 2,276 in January 2025. The stock traded above averages since March 2023 and took support of averages in corrective fall. Recently, after forming higher bottoms at Rs 2,276 and Rs 2,301, a positive weekly price candle has formed making a high of Rs 2,771 above previous swing high. Indicators like suggest positive uptrend. Target of Rs 4,000 is expected & further addition is suggested at lower support levels at Rs 2,654-2,581-2,525-2,465-2,431 in case of intermediate fall. Stop loss in the trade should be kept at Rs 2,340.