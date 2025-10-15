Business Today
HDFC Asset Management Company Q2 earnings: Revenue climbed 15.80% to Rs 1027.40 crore in Q2 against Rs 887.21 cr in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 15, 2025 3:35 PM IST
HDFC AMC Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 24%, board clears bonus issue HDFC AMC stock gained 3.78% to Rs 5806.15 against the previous close of Rs 5594.45 on BSE.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 24.60% rise in net profit for the September 2025 quarter. Profit after tax came at Rs 718.43 crore in Q2 against Rs 576.61 crore a year ago period. However, profit slipped 3.90% QoQ from Rs 747.92 crore. Revenue climbed 15.80% to Rs 1027.40 crore in Q2 against Rs 887.21 cr in Q2 of the previous fiscal. It rose 6.12% from Rs 967.76 crore in the June 2025 quarter.  

Other income fell to Rs 96.19 crore in Q2 against Rs 170.98 cr in the June 2024 quarter. Other income stood Rs 233.01 cr in the June 2025 quarter. 

The board of the AMC approved and recommended Bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:1. 

"1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 5/-(Rupees Five Only) each, to the Members of the Company as on the record date, subject to approval of the Members of the Company and statutory and regulatory approvals, as applicable," said HDFC AMC. 

HDFC AMC stock gained 3.78% to Rs 5806.15 against the previous close of Rs 5594.45 on BSE. Market cap of the AMC stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore. HDFC AMC stock hit a high of Rs 5809 on NSE. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:35 PM IST
