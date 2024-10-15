HDFC AMC Q2 FY25 results: Profit up 32% at Rs 577 crore, revenue jumps 38%

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a 31.83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its second-quarter profit for the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (Q2 FY25). Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was Rs 576.9 crore as compared to Rs 437.6 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations came at Rs 887.21 crore, up 38 per cent YoY. "The ratio of equity and non-equity oriented QAAUM (Quarterly Average Asset Under Management) is 66:34, compared to the industry ratio of 57:43 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. 10.31 million Systematic transactions with a value of Rs 36.80 crore processed during the month of September 2024," the company stated in a release.

"Over 90,000 empaneled distribution partners across MFDs, National Distributors and Banks, serviced through a total of 255 branches of which 175 are in B-30 locations. The contribution of B-30 locations to our total monthly average AUM for September 2024 is 19.5 per cent," it added.

71 per cent of the company's total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 62 per cent for the industry.

HDFC AMC's total live accounts stood at 2.07 crore as on September 30,2024. "Unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN now stands at 1.18 crore as on September 30,2024 compared to 5.01 crore for the industry, a penetration of 24 per cent," it mentioned.

HDFC AMC shares rose 1.46 per cent to settle at Rs 4,548.65 today despite an overall weakness in domestic benchmarks.