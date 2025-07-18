HDFC AMC shares jump 2%, hit 52-week high; more upside ahead?

Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose 2 per cent in Friday’s trade, reaching an all-time high of Rs 5,625 on BSE, thanks to solid set of June quarter results by the asset manager.

HDFC AMC was up nearly 1 per cent at Rs 5,561.25 on the BSE at 10:46 am. Earlier in the session, the stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 5,625, up 2 per cent from its previous close of Rs 5,510.25. With this, the stock is up 9.3 per cent in the past five sessions.

HDFC AMC reported a strong Q1 performance, with a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 748 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 604 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased by 25 per cent to Rs 968 crore from Rs 775.2 crore the previous year, the company reported to stock exchanges.

Brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities said strong equity market momentum, robust SIP flows, and robust execution drove the company’s growth in the June quarter. HDFC AMC’s equity QAAUM rose 23.2 per cent YoY and 7.7 per cent QoQ, supporting revenue and EBIT growth of 24.9 per cent and 30.1 per cent YoY, respectively. APAT grew 23.8 per cent YoY to Rs 750 crore.

Nuvama noted that the robust operating metrics of HDFC AMC continued to deliver a strong performance across parameters, with its active equity market share stable at 12.8 per cent, unique individual investors market share surged 25 per cent, and individual investor market share rose to 25 per cent.

“While SIP market share fell 37 bp YoY, it improved 61 bp QoQ to 14.7 per cent, showing an improving outcome sequentially. The monthly SIP book grew 24.9 per cent YoY and 9.9 per cent QoQ to Rs 4,010 crore,” Nuvama said.

IIFL said HDFC AMC's Q1 PAT growth of 24 per cent YoY was 7 per cent ahead of its estimates are due to higher treasury income and better-than-expected yield.

"AUM grew 24 per cent YoY as the company continues to maintain its inflow share on the back of steady performance. We upgrade our FY26-28 EPS by 2-4 per cent to account for better yield. We estimate HDFC AMC profits to compound at 14 per cent over FY25-28. We value the stock at 35x Sep 27 EPS and ascribe a fair value of Rs 5600," IIFL said. Despite limited upside in the near term, this brokerage maintained a positive bias, as it feels the stock offers long-term compounding potential.

