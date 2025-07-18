HDFC Bank bonus shares on July 19: A look at stocks that turned ex-bonus in 2025

The HDFC Bank board will consider issue of bonus shares on Saturday, July 19. If announced, it would be 148th stock on BSE to declare bonus shares in 2025, so far.

Bonus shares this month

In July, 16 stocks have turned ex-date for bonus issues. They included Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (1:2), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (1:2), Ashok Leyland Ltd (1:1), Roto Pumps Ltd (2:1), Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (1:1) and Container Corporation Of India Ltd (1:4), data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests. Two stocks Jonjua Overseas Ltd and Focus Business Solution Ltd have July 28 and July 21 as record dates.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Bonus shares in 2025 so far

The Calendar has seen 147 companies announcing bonus issues so far. This is against a solid 612 stocks that turned ex-dividend in 2024, 483 stocks in 2023 and 402 such stocks in 2022.

Bajaj Finance Ltd (4:1) and V-Mart Retail (3:1) went ex-bonuses in June, BSE Ltd (2:1) in May, Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd (3:2) in April; and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd and Greenlam Industries Ltd in March went ex-bonuses.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, Orient Cables (India) Ltd and Surya Roshni Ltd also turned ex-bonus this year. In the case of HDFC Bank, this would be its maiden bonus. The private lender would also consider a special interim dividend, along with its quarterly results.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank dividend

Systematix Research said the declaration of a special interim dividend could be because of the one-off gain from HDB Financial Services’ IPO. "We currently have a BUY rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 2,300," it said.

In the case of dividend, HDFC Bank announced a dividend of Rs 22 per share in FY25, enjoying a dividend yield of 1.2 per cent. The private lender declared dividends of 19.50 per cent in FY24, 19 per cent in FY23, and 15.50 per cent in FY22.

HDFC Bank Q1 results preview

For the quarter, Axis Securities expects HDFC Bank to report 5.8 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 17,120 crore on 6.2 per cent rise in NII at Rs 31,686 crore. Non-Interest Income is seen at Rs 12,178 crore, up 14.2 per cent. Provision is seen at Rs 3,327 crore, up 4.2 per cent QoQ and 27.9 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

The management commentary on deposit accretion and resultant credit growth, and margin trajectory will be keenly followed, the domestic brokerage said.