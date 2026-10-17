HDFC Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 4.7% to Rs 19,510 crore; key highlights

The most-valued private lender said its net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 9.7 per cent to Rs 34,620 crore in Q2 from Rs 31,550 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter came in at 3.16 per cent on total assets and 3.32 per cent on interest-earning assets.

The Bloomberg consensus estimated profit figure at Rs Rs 19,606 crore, NII at Rs 34,992 crore and NIM at 3.27 per cent.

HDFC Bank said provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at Rs 3,570 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) for the quarter came in at 1.11 per cent against 1.17 per cent in June and 1.24 per cent in the year-ago quarter. The total credit cost ratio was at 0.44 per cent for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

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The four components of other income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were fees and commissions of Rs 9,690 crore (Rs 8,840 crore a year ago), foreign exchange and derivatives revenue of Rs 1,550 crore (Rs 1,590 crore), treasury trading gains of Rs 780 crore (Rs 2,390 crore) and miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividends, of Rs 1,810 crore (Rs 1,530 crore).

HDFC Bank said its average CASA deposits grew 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 9,71,200 crore in the September 2026 quarter from Rs 8,77,000 crore a year earlier. The figure was up 1.5 per cent from Rs 9,57,000 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

The bank’s total balance sheet size stood at Rs 45,77,800 crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 40,03,000 crore a year earlier.

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The bank’s average deposits grew 16.8 per cent YoY to Rs 31,66,400 crore in the September 2026 quarter from Rs 27,10,500 crore a year earlier. They were up 5.1 per cent from Rs 30,11,500 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Average CASA deposits grew 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 9,71,200 crore in the September 2026 quarter from Rs 8,77,000 crore a year earlier. They were up 1.5 per cent from Rs 9,57,000 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) under Basel III stood at 18.9 per cent as of September 30, 2026, compared with 20 per cent a year earlier, against a regulatory requirement of 11.9 per cent. Tier 1 CAR stood at 17.2 per cent, while the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 17.1 per cent. Risk-weighted assets stood at Rs 31,79,300 crore.