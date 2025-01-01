HDFC Bank, RIL & HUL: How to trade these 3 stocks in 2025? Kiran Jani answers

Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking, said investors should include shares of HDFC Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in their portfolio for better returns in 2025. "The time has come for HDFC Bank post a long consolidation phase. One can expect upside targets of above Rs 1,900 levels. Keep a stop loss placed at Rs 1,750," the market expert told Business Today on Wednesday.

From the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) space, Jani selected HUL as his top bet. "The stock looks promising. One can enter at current levels, keeping a stop loss of Rs 2,200. The risk-reward ratio looking is favourable and expected upside targets are Rs 2,700-2,800," he stated.

The market specialist also liked Reliance shares at the current market price. "One can accumulate the stock around Rs 1,220-1,210 levels maintaining a stop loss of Rs 1,170. On the higher end, traders can expect targets of Rs 1,400-1,450," Jani suggested.

"Include HDFC Bank, HUL and Reliance in your portfolio and maintain equal weightage in these three stocks," he added. Shares of HDFC Bank and RIL were up 0.88 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively. HUL's stock shed 0.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks were off to a muted start today but returned to positive territory as the session progressed, led by gains in banks, financials and consumer stocks. Broader markets (mid- and small-cap shares) were mixed.

13 out of the 19 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty FMCG were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 0.26 per cent, 0.29 per cent, 0.36 per cent and 0.30 per cent. In contrast, Nifty Metal was down 0.46 per cent.

The overall market breadth was strong as 2,490 shares were advancing while 1,231 were declining on BSE. 165 stocks remained unchanged.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 4,645.22 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 4,546.73 crore worth of shares, exchange data showed.