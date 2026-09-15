India needs $100 bn in annual FDI: Amitabh Kant lays out reforms to win global investment race

But attracting $100 billion a year will require significant reforms, he said. India is competing with other emerging economies for global investment, and investors can shift manufacturing and supply-chain commitments to countries that offer lower costs, easier market access and greater policy certainty.

Keep inputs globally competitive

One priority, according to Kant, is to ensure that inputs used by Indian manufacturers remain globally competitive. High input costs can undermine the competitiveness of Indian exports and make the country less attractive as a manufacturing base.

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Kant also called for reducing customs friction. Faster and simpler movement of goods across borders can lower transaction costs and make Indian production more integrated with global supply chains.

India's external buffers remain strong. Yet bouts of sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee reveal a structural vulnerability. The durable response is to attract stable FDI and expand exports.



India’s goal must be to attract at least USD 100 bn per year in net FDI in the coming… pic.twitter.com/sMIIBOGd8z — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) September 15, 2026

Greater market access

Expanding exports is another critical part of the strategy. Kant argues that India needs to build market access so that companies investing in the country can serve both the domestic and international markets.

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This becomes particularly important as multinational companies diversify their supply chains. India has an opportunity to attract more manufacturing investment as businesses look to build resilient and geographically diversified production networks.

Compete for global value chains

Kant says India must compete “relentlessly” for anchor GVCs—large companies and supply chains that can bring supporting businesses, technology and investment along with them.

He also argues that India should prioritise scale before premature localisation. Building large, globally competitive production ecosystems, rather than attempting to localise every component immediately, could help Indian manufacturers become more competitive.

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Policy predictability is crucial

For global investors, reforms are not limited to taxes, tariffs or infrastructure. Policy predictability is equally important because large manufacturing investments typically involve long-term commitments.

Kant’s broader message is that India needs to compete with other investment destinations through “speed, certainty and persistence.” Attracting $100 billion in annual net FDI, he argues, will require coordinated reforms that reduce costs, improve market access, facilitate trade and give investors greater confidence about the policy environment.

For India, the global investment race is therefore not simply about attracting more capital. It is about creating the conditions that make global companies choose India as a long-term production and export base.

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