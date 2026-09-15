'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office day 11: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan-starrer eyes ₹200 crore in India. Will it top Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4?

Mirzapur The Movie recorded a strong opening week at the India box office, collecting ₹148.45 crore net and ₹176.94 crore gross in its first seven days, according to Sacnilk. The film earned ₹11.30 crore on Day 8, followed by ₹16.20 crore on Day 9 and ₹15.70 crore on Day 10. The gangster drama earned ₹43.20 crore across these three days.

On Day 11 (2nd Monday), Mirzapur: The Movie collected a net ₹5.50 crore in India from 7014 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes its India net total to ₹190.20 crore, with domestic gross touching ₹226.64 crore. Overseas, the film added ₹1 crore on Day 11, lifting its overseas gross to ₹47 crore and pushing the worldwide gross to ₹273.64 crore.

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Why the numbers matter

For a spin‑off rooted in a streaming franchise, the theatrical run underscores the strength of IP‑led storytelling in Hindi cinema, especially when backed by ensemble casting and familiar world‑building. With collections still holding in double digits on weekdays, Mirzapur: The movie is likely to enter the upper end of 2026’s Hindi box‑office leaderboard if momentum holds through the second weekend.

Mirzapur The Movie vs Hanuman Ansh

The film's steady weekday collections, strong footfalls and popularity of the Prime Video franchise have helped it maintain momentum across the Hindi-speaking markets.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh shocks Mirzapur and Haiwaan on Sunday, but the worldwide totals reveal a much tighter contest

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The comparison with Hanuman Ansh makes Mirzapur The Movie’s theatrical run even more intriguing. While Mirzapur has neared ₹200 crore in domestic gross within 11 days, Hanuman Ansh has taken a very different route to box-office success. The devotional drama, made on a reported budget of just ₹2 crore, has now crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India and is still adding strongly in its sixth week, putting its worldwide collection at around ₹280 crore.