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Crompton Greaves shares: Brokerage sees 67% upside potential; check target price

Crompton Greaves shares: Brokerage sees 67% upside potential; check target price

CROMPTON243.00(1.22%)

The brokerage said Crompton Greaves has outlined a three-pronged strategy focused on premiumisation, innovation and transformation to drive its next phase of growth.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 4:55 PM IST
Crompton Greaves shares: Brokerage sees 67% upside potential; check target priceManagement has reiterated its ambition to double revenue by FY31 while expanding EBITDA margin to more than 12 per cent.

Elara Capital retained its 'Buy' rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd with a target price of Rs 410, valuing the company at 32 times its estimated June 2028 price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple.

The brokerage said Crompton Greaves has outlined a three-pronged strategy focused on premiumisation, innovation and transformation to drive its next phase of growth. Management has reiterated its ambition to double revenue by FY31 while expanding EBITDA margin to more than 12 per cent.

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Premiumisation will remain an important growth lever for the company. Crompton Greaves has launched the Rhion series as a distinct premium brand to address higher-end consumer segments and increase the contribution of premium products across categories.

On the innovation front, the company plans to launch differentiated products with smart features across categories. Management has set a target for smart products to contribute 20 per cent of revenue by FY31.

The transformation strategy includes revamping the go-to-market (GTM) architecture, sharpening its marketing strategy and improving operational efficiency.

Elara Capital said its constructive view is supported by Crompton Greaves' consumer franchise and market leadership, the improving trajectory of Butterfly, expansion into new segments and continued premiumisation.

The brokerage expects these factors to support the company's margin performance.

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Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd slipped 0.41 per cent to close at Rs 244.95 on Tuesday. At this level, Elara Capital's target price of Rs 410 implies an upside potential of 67.38 per cent for the stock.

Meanwhile, JM Financial has also kept its 'Buy' call on the counter with a 12-month target price of Rs 325.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 4:30 PM IST
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