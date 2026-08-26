Top stocks in news: Groww, Welspun Corp, Gaja Capital, TMPV, Cipla, NBCC, HindCopper, UCO Bank, UPL

Gaja Alternative Asset Management: The alternative asset management company will make its stock market debut on Wednesday, August 26 after it raised a total of Rs 550 crore between August 19-21, which was sold for 160 apiece with a lot size or 93 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 31.33 times, fetching more than 14.36 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 12,700 crore.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures: Ribbit Capital is likely to sell a 1.6 per cent stake in the parent company of Groww, via a block deal, with the tentative size at Rs 1,914 crore and the floor price at Rs 195 per share, suggested media reports, citing sources.

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Welspun Corp: Welspun Investments & Commercials and MD & CEO Vipul Mathur are likely to sell 63 lakh shares, representing a 2.4 per cent stake in Welspun Corp, via block deals. The block size is Rs 1,417 crore, with a floor price of Rs 2,250 per share, said media reports citing sources.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: The homegrown automobile player announced a collaboration with Tata Communications to power the newly launched Sierra.ev with built-in 5G cellular connectivity, paving the way for futuristic software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

United Breweries: The alcohol and brewery player announced the expansion of Heineken Silver across Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh to accelerate premiumisation. The strong response to Heineken Silver in existing markets reflects these evolving consumer preferences.

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Varun Beverages: The Pepsico-bottler announced the formation of a new subsidiary, KIVA Spirits and Company, to carry on the business of ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages and allied products. The Board has appointed Prathmesh Mishra as CEO & Managing Director of the proposed wholly owned subsidiary, KIVA Spirits and Company.

Cipla: The USFDA conducted a follow-up current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Pithampur from August 17 to 25, 2026. Following the inspection, the company received seven inspectional observations in Form 483.

UCO Bank: The Ministry of Finance said the additional charge of the post of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of UCO Bank has been assigned to Rajendra Kumar Saboo, who is currently an Executive Director at the bank.

Hindustan Copper: The Government of India has decided to exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of 2.90 crore equity shares, representing 3 per cent of the paid-up equity, in addition to the 2.9 crore shares forming part of the base offer size. The total offer size will be up to 5.8 crore equity shares, representing 6 per cent of the total paid-up equity.

NBCC (India): The state-run construction company has received an order worth Rs 121.74 crore from the Rajasthan Council of School Education for the construction of 170 new school buildings.

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Honasa Consumer: The beauty and personal care company has called off the proposed acquisition of a 58 per cent stake in Fluence Pharma due to the non-fulfilment of closing conditions specified under the Share Purchase Agreement. It remains committed to its nutraceutical strategy and will continue to evaluate the right opportunities, both organic and inorganic.

Sai Parenterals: The pharma firm's Australian subsidiary, Noumed Pharmaceuticals, has renewed its OTC Medicines Supply Agreement with one of Australia's leading multi-billion-dollar pharmacy chains. The renewal carries an expanded product portfolio, a longer agreement tenure and a higher agreement value. The deal is projected to be worth AUD 30 million over a three-year term.

Advait Energy Transitions: The fibre optic cable player has received a turnkey contract worth Rs 134.63 crore from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Co (MPPTCL) for the design, manufacturing and supply of an emergency restoration system (ERS) suitable for 400kV, 220kV and 132kV voltage-class EHV lines, complete with all accessories.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects: The EPC and infra player has received a work order to construct road over bridge worth Rs 104.06 crore from East Coast Railway.