HDFC Bank stock eyes $1,880 mn inflows; Adani Energy, Kalyan Jewellers, BSE shares may enter MSCI index

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Lt, BSE Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd and Oberoi Realty Ltd shares have high probability to enter the MSCI Global Standard index. Voltas Ltd has a border line chances to make it into the index, while HDFC Bank Ltd is likely to see a weight increase. The official announcement is likely on November 7, around 2:30 am, with adjustments taking place on November 25, 2024.

As per Nuvama, Adani Energy Solutions could see $306 million in passive inflows on MSCI rejig. BSE is seen attracting passive inflows of $257 million, followed by Oberoi Realty ($218 million), Alkem ($211 million) and Kalyan Jewellers India ($210 million). If Voltas is included to the index, it may attract $306 million in passive inflows, Nuvama said.

A weight increase for HDFC Bank may result in a solid $1,880 million inflows.

Meanwhile, the MSCI Smallcap index may see a dozen inclusions including Brainbees Solutions, Ola Electric, Jyoti CNC Automation, Eureka Forbes, Aadhar Housing, PC Jewellers, JSW Holdings and Allied Blenders.

Fusion Finance, TCI Express, Sanofi Consumer, Hitachi Energy and Hinduja Global could be some of the exclusions from the index, Nuvama said.