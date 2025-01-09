HDFC MF stake in Axis Bank tops 5%, BlackRock pares holding in PTC India

The aggregate holding of HDFC Mutual Fund in private lender Axis Bank Ltd has crossed 5 per cent, a stock exchange filing suggested. BlackRock, on behalf of discretionary management clients, has reduced stake in PTC India Ltd, another exchange filing on Thursday suggested.

In the case of Axis Bank, the combined stake of at least 3 dozen HDFC MF schemes including HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, HDFC Multi Cap Fund, HDFC Largecap Fund and HDFC Arbitrage Fund jumped to 5.02 per cent or 15,53,35,021 shares. This is following the acquisition of 14,89,316 shares or 0.05 per cent stake this week. HDFC MF schemes held 15,38,45,705 shares or 4.97 per cent stake in Axis Bank before.

"In accordance with Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. we wish to inform you that the aggregate holdings of the below-mentioned schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund in Axis Bank Ltd (the Company) as at the close of the business hours on January 06, 2025 was 5.02 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of the company (Paid up equity share capital being Rs 6,19,03,43,062/- comprising 3,09,51,71,531 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each)," Axis Bank said.

On the other hand, BlackRock now holds 11,064,987 shares or 3.74 per cent stake in PTC India, as it sold 3,31,263 shares or 0.11 per cent stake on January 7. It held 11,396,250 shares or 3.85 per cent stake in PTC India earlier.

On Thursday, Axis Bank shares were trading 0.17 per cent lower at Rs 1,073.20. PTC India shares were down 1.7 per cent at Rs 141.35.