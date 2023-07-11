HDFC Securities mobile app, web portal login not working for some users

HDFC Securities' trading application was not working for some users on early Tuesday morning. Users, who took to Twitter to show their displeasure, said the app was stuck at the login page. This also applied to those customers, who tried using fingerprint to verify identity. A user received a message saying: "Sorry! We are unable to service your request. Please try again later. Another user suggested the problem persisted on the browser (desktop version) as well.

In response HDFC Securities said: "Dear Customers, if you are facing a problem logging in to our app & website, we request you to kindly bear with us. Our team is working relentlessly to resolve the issue. We will notify you as soon as our systems are up and running."

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. In the meanwhile you can also call and trade via our Centralised Dealing Desk: call (your local code) + 3355-3366 or 022-4936-0600," HDFC Securities added.

Ashish Rathi, Whole Time Director, HDFC Securities said: "We would like to inform that our platforms are now available to all customers. Clients who faced issues while logging-in to the HDFC Securities trading portals were routed to our call and trade facility and they could put in their orders seamlessly. However, all our systems are up and running around 10:15 am."

Here are screenshots of tweets of HDFC Securities app users:

HDFC securities app down again. I thought with the new app, such issues would be resolved but HDFC securities provided me wrong. Again.

Not logging in on app or browser



Not logging in on app or browser

HDFC Securities also responded to one customer on Twitter saying: "Dear customer, we would require your contact details to assist you. Please DM us your trading ID/contact number or email ID by clicking on the link below. In the meanwhile you can also call and trade via our Centralised Dealing Desk: call (your local code) + 3355-3366 or 022-4936-0600."

