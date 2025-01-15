Here is how Adani stocks have performed during the current market correction

The Adani Group, a diversified conglomerate, has witnessed major stock market corrections across the companies from various sectors in recent months. Data from ACE Equity shows that all Adani stocks have significantly underperformed the BSE Sensex which has slipped 11% from its 52-week high level, while broader market benchmarks BSE Mid Cap and BSE Small Cap have fallen 13% and 11% respectively. On the other hand, as many as 11 listed Adani stocks have declined up to 63% from their respective 52-week highs. Here is how Adani stocks have performed during current market correction.

Sanghi Industries (-63%)

Leading the list of the biggest losers from Adani group, recently acquired cement company, Sanghi Industries experienced a massive 63% fall from its 52-week high of Rs 156. As of January 14, 2025, its stock is trading at Rs 58, with a market cap of Rs 1,499 crore.

Adani Green Energy (-54%)

This power sector company saw one of its sharpest corrections. The stock dropped 54% from its peak of Rs 2,174 to Rs 1,008, with a latest market cap of Rs 1,59,599 crore.

New Delhi Television (NDTV) (-49%)

In the media and entertainment sector, NDTV saw its shares tumble by 49% to Rs 149 from a 52-week high of Rs 289. The company now holds a market cap of Rs 958 crore.

Adani Total Gas (-44%)

Gas transmission giant Adani Total Gas fell by 44%, with its price now at Rs 669 compared to its one-year peak of Rs 1,198. The company’s current market cap is Rs 73,599 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions (-43%)

Adani Energy Solutions faced a 43% correction, trading at Rs 772 from a high of Rs 1,348. Its market cap stands at Rs 92,679 crore.

Adani Power (-40%)

Another power sector player, Adani Power, saw its stock drop by 40%, with a current price of Rs 539. The company’s market cap is Rs 2,07,947 crore, reflecting its prominent role in the sector.

Adani Enterprises (-36%)

The flagship company of the group, Adani Enterprises, experienced a 36% correction from its 52-week high of Rs 3,743 to Rs 2,382. Despite this, it retains the highest market cap among the group at Rs 2,74,943 crore.

Adani Wilmar (-35%)

Adani Wilmar, a key player in the FMCG sector, faced a 35% drop, with its stock now trading at Rs 267, down from a high of Rs 409. Its market cap is Rs 34,695 crore.

ACC (-32%)

The construction materials sector also faced challenges, with ACC’s stock falling 32% to Rs 1,947 from its high of Rs 2,843. Its market cap currently stands at Rs 36,566 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (-30%)

Among the logistics giants, Adani Ports experienced a relatively smaller decline of 30%, with its stock price now at Rs 1,118, down from Rs 1,608. Its market cap of Rs 2,41,417 crore remains among the group’s highest.

Ambuja Cements (-27%)

Ambuja Cements experienced the least correction among Adani Group companies, with its stock falling 27% from Rs 707 to Rs 515. The company has a market cap of Rs 1,26,912 crore.