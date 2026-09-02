Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors shares slide up to 5%; analyst flags key support levels

Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors shares slide up to 5%; analyst flags key support levels

HEROMOTOCO5,300.00(4.59%)

Hero MotoCorp shares declined 4.59 per cent to settle at Rs 5,300 on NSE, while Eicher Motors fell 3.24 per cent to Rs 7,711.50.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 5:25 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors shares slide up to 5%; analyst flags key support levelsThe selling came as investors assessed the automobile sector's August sales and dispatch data.

Shares of most automobile companies came under selling pressure in Wednesday's trading session, dragging the Nifty Auto sub-index 1.79 per cent lower. Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd were among the notable laggards.

Hero MotoCorp shares declined 4.59 per cent to settle at Rs 5,300 on NSE, while Eicher Motors fell 3.24 per cent to Rs 7,711.50.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The selling came as investors assessed the sector's August sales and dispatch data. While domestic demand remained relatively resilient, export dispatches largely recorded a decline during the month.

Eicher Motors outlook

Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe, said Eicher Motors witnessed a sharp single-day pullback after facing technical resistance near the psychological Rs 8,200 level.

"Indicators point to a higher probability of price consolidation within the Rs 7,365–7,740 range (support levels) rather than an immediate trend reversal," Jain stated.

He added that market participants would likely watch for buyer interest around key support levels before assessing the possibility of a resumption in upward momentum.

Hero MotoCorp outlook

On Hero MotoCorp, Jain said the stock witnessed notable selling pressure after encountering strong resistance near the Rs 6,000 zone.

Advertisement

"The probability currently favours a period of sideways, range-bound movement between the Rs 5,000 key support floor and the Rs 5,500 overhead resistance zone," he said.

Jain added that investors would monitor whether the Rs 4,800–5,000 support band holds, which could provide a reference point for assessing price stability and any subsequent upward move.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more