Hexaware Technologies makes a Rs 1,029-crore acquisition, check details 

IT major Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of IT solutions and services, on Thursday announced the acquisition of SMC Squared SMC Squared for Rs 1,029 crore. The firm specialises in optimising global workforces for companies. The acquisition, Hexaware Technologies said, is a strategic step in its mission to deliver future-proof GCC solutions that go beyond cost efficiency, anchored in a combined human and digital agent-driven model.

"Hexaware’s newly launched GCC 2.01 service line aims to drive long-term value for global clients by blending SMC Squared’s proven GCC build-operate expertise with Hexaware’s platform-led IT delivery capabilities, providing clients with a differentiated proposition that combines AI and digital innovation with strategic GCC value," added Hexaware.

SMC Squared operates through engagement models, such as managed services, build-optimizetransfer, and hybrid solutions, which lower operating costs while assembling GCC teams that act as seamless extensions of every client’s strategic agenda.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies closed 1.27% higher at Rs 857.45 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 846.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 52,204 crore.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a muted market debut on February 19, 2025. The IT solutions firm made its market debut at Rs 745.50 on the NSE, reflecting a 5.30% drop from its issue price of Rs 708 per share. In a similar vein, the software giant opened at a 3.25% discount at Rs 731 on the NSE.

Net profit of tHE it major rose 17.02% to Rs 327.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 against Rs 279.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

Sales rose 16.7% to Rs 3207.90 crore in Q4 against Rs 2748.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

EBITDA rose 24.32% to Rs 532.20 crore in the last quarter against Rs 428.10 in the March 2025 quarter. EBITDA climbed rose to 16.59% in Q1 against 15.57% in the year ago period. Hexaware Technologies follows January to December as a calender year.