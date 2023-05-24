Rs 9 to Rs 153: This metal stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Shares of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd have rallied over 1,500% in the last three years. The multibagger stock, which closed at Rs 8.69 on May 22, 2020 closed at Rs 152.90 on the BSE today (May 24, 2023). An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of multibagger Hilton Metal three years ago would have turned into Rs 17.59 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 101 per cent during the period. In the current session, the metal stock rose 0.96% to Rs 152.90 on BSE. Hilton Metal stock opened higher at Rs 151.95 today against the previous close of Rs 151.45 on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Hilton Metal stock stands at 68.6, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Hilton Metal shares have a beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility in a year. Hilton Metal shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock of the metal firm has risen 13% in a month. Total 0.69 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.05 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 321.09 crore on BSE.

Five promoters held 28 per cent stake in the firm and 11,163 public shareholders owned 72 per cent for the quarter ended March 2023. Of these, 10,646 public shareholders held 59.79 lakh shares or 28.47% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 82 shareholders with 23.6% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2023.

Financial Performance

In the March 2023 quarter, the firm reported a 27% fall in profit at Rs 2.49 crore against Rs 3.41 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales slipped 8% to Rs 30.66 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 33.29 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

However, operating profit zoomed 76.67% to Rs 4.77 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 2.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the last fiscal, sales zoomed 24.59% to Rs 104.83 crore against sales of Rs 84.14 crore in the previous fiscal. Net profit zoomed 232.95% to Rs 5.86 crore in FY23 against Rs 1.76 crore in the previous fiscal. Operating profit surged 157.53% to Rs 14.19 crore for the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 5.51 crore in the previous fiscal.

About the Company

Hilton Metal is the leading manufacturer & distributors of steel forged flanges, fittings & oilfield and marine products for both the domestic & international markets.

Watch: Multibagger stocks: Apar Industries, KPIT Technologies, Anant Raj, other shares that rallied up to 340% in 1 year