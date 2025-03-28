Hindalco Industries to consider dividend for FY25. Details here

Hindalco Industries Ltd on Friday said it could recommend dividend payment for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025 (FY25). The company's board is scheduled to meet on May 20, 2025, to approve March 2025 quarter results and consider a dividend (if any). During the previous financial year (FY24), it had paid a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.

Last checked, Hindalco's stock was down 1.53 per cent at Rs 682.85. At this price, it has climbed 11.81 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far. On BSE, around 38,000 shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 1.02 lakh shares.

Turnover on the counter came at Rs 2.63 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,53,350.74 crore. There were 5.62 lakh sell orders against buy orders of 1.15 lakh shares.

On technical setup, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 20-day, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 55.89. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 24.59 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.25. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 27.75 with a return on equity (RoE) of 9.16. According to Trendlyne data, Hindalco has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 34.64 per cent stake in the company. Hindalco is the metals flagship entity of Aditya Birla Group.