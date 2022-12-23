scorecardresearch
Hindalco shares down 4% today. JM Financial sees stock at Rs 530 level

Hindalco fell 3.84 per cent to hit a low of Rs 438.15. JM Financial's target on the stock suggests a potential 21 per cent upside over this price

Aluminium prices have rallied 7 per cent from recent lows on hopes of improved demand from China amidst easing Covid norms, JM Financial said

Shares of Hindalco Industries were trading nearly 4 per cent lower in Friday's trade amid across-the-board selling in the metals space. JM Financial has upped the price target on this scrip marginally to Rs 530 level from Rs 525 earlier as it believes Indian operations will benefit from easing cost pressure and from the fact that 60 per cent of Novelis’ business comes from can body, which may have a resilient demand outlook

"Aluminium market (ex-China) is expected to remain in deficit (Norsk forecast) during 2023 fuelled by smelter curtailments despite expectations of recession led demand headwinds while China is expected to move to surplus given a higher rate of production inside China," JM Financial said,

Novelis, it said, continues to be relatively well placed despite fears of recession, as 60 per cent of Novelis’ business comes from can body, which is likely to have a resilient demand outlook. Besides, the auto business which accounts for 18 per cent of the business has a good order-book, evem as building and construction segment may see some slowdown, JM Financial said.

Published on: Dec 23, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 23, 2022, 1:15 PM IST
