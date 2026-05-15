Muthoot Finance, HUDCO, Data Patterns shares fall up to 11% today; here’s the trigger

Q4 results impact: Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO), and Muthoot Finance Ltd shares declined up to 11% on Friday, reacting primarily to the companies' Q4 financial results submitted to exchanges post-market hours on Thursday.

On Friday, shares of Data Patterns (India) Ltd declined nearly 11% to touch the day’s low of Rs 3,566.25 on the BSE in early trade. It eventually pared some losses; during afternoon trade the stock was trading 3.22% lower at Rs 3880 apiece.

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According to its investor presentation, the defence electronics solutions provider reported that the top line took a hit as its revenue from operations witnessed a decline of 12.94% YoY to Rs 344.9 crore in Q4 FY26, down from Rs 396.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Meanwhile, shares of HUDCO were trading 7.24% lower at Rs 207.50 in afternoon trade. Despite the exchange filing revealed that HUDCO's consolidated net profit for the period skyrocketed 172.25% YoY to Rs 1,981.31 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 727.74 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, the Muthoot Finance stock plunged 7.05% to trade at Rs 3280.10. Based on the consolidated financial results filed with the exchanges, the gold loan major's profit for the period surged 135.29% YoY to Rs 3,397.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter, compared to Rs 1,443.93 crore in Q4 FY25.