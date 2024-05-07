Hindustan Zinc, DRL & PB Fintech to share Q4 results shortly; here are earnings previews

A couple of companies including Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRL) and PB Fintech Ltd (Policybazaar) are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings today. While Policybazaar is seen reporting a higher profit sequentially, Hindustan Zinc may report nearly 25 per cent fall in YoY profit, brokerage estimates suggested. DRL is seen reporting a 24 per cent rise in the bottom line, a brokerage said.

PB Fintech Q4 results

Dolat Capital expects PB Fintech to report a profit after tax of Rs 55.80 crore against a profit of Rs 37.20 crore in the December and a loss of Rs 9.40 crore in the same quarter last year. It sees sales at Rs 1,003.80 crore against Rs 869.10 crore in the year-ago quarter, up 15.3 per cent YoY, led by protection business. Any commentary on use of cash, overall insurance & lending growth outlook and overview on Reinsurance & payments business would be keenly watched.

Hindustan Zinc Q4 results

In the case of Hindustan Zinc, Motilal Oswal sees profit dropping 24.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,942.80 crore on 6.4 per cent YoY fall in sales at Rs 7,963 crore. The brokerage said any guidance on future dividend payout is important.

"We await further insights on any other update related to the change in corporate structure, if any," it said while adding that guidance on CoP, volumes and realisations are also critical.

DRL Q4 results

In the case of Dr Reddy's Labs, revenue is expected to grow 12 per cent YoY. Nirmal Bang sees US revenue for the drug maker rising 23 per cent YoY to $378 million on account of a lower base last year. India business is expected to grow at 8 per cent YoY. EBITDA margin is expected to improve 172 bps YoY to 26 per cent on account of reduced pricing pressure in the US business. It sees profit rising 23.8 per cent at Rs 1,187 crore. Sales is seen at Rs 7,037 crore.

