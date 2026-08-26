New 1.5-acre BAPS Swaminarayan temple near Pune township: Why homebuyers should take note

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A place of faith closer to home

One of the most direct benefits for residents could be easier access to religious activities. Families would not have to travel far to attend prayers, celebrate festivals or participate in community programmes if the temple is completed as proposed.

Krisala Developers Managing Director Aakash Agarwal highlighted this aspect, saying: “For families living at Land of Dreams, having a Swaminarayan Temple within the township adds something that cannot be created through residential amenities alone.”

He added: “It gives residents a place of faith that is close to home, where they can attend prayers, celebrate festivals and take part in community and cultural activities without having to travel far.”

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More community activities within reach

The proposed temple is expected to host religious observances, cultural programmes and community events once completed. For residents, this could mean greater access to shared spaces where families and neighbours can come together for festivals and other cultural activities.

This could be particularly relevant for families looking for residential communities that offer social and cultural infrastructure alongside conventional amenities.

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Could make the area more self-sufficient

The proposed temple is also part of a broader development taking place in the Vadgaon-Lonavala Growth Corridor. The area is witnessing increasing residential activity and infrastructure development, and the addition of institutions such as a temple could contribute to the emergence of a more integrated community destination.

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For homebuyers, the development of such social infrastructure can make a growing residential belt feel more established and community-oriented. Krisala Developers said these additions could reinforce the area's transition from a peripheral location towards a more self-sufficient and well-rounded micro-market.