SpaceX has become a publicly listed company, giving Indian investors a direct route to buy into the Elon Musk-led business. Listed on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, the company raised $75 billion through its initial public offering, valuing it at about $1.77 trillion. The stock ended its first trading session at $160.95, taking its market capitalisation to $2.1 trillion.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Indian investors, however, could not directly participate in the IPO. For residents in India, buying SpaceX shares is not as straightforward as purchasing a domestic stock, as it requires the use of overseas investing platforms, remittances under Reserve Bank of India rules, tax disclosures and an understanding of the company’s business, financials and risks.



What SpaceX does

SpaceX is no longer only a rocket maker. Its business now spans space infrastructure, satellite communications and artificial intelligence. In space launches, it designs and launches reusable rockets including Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy and Starship for satellites, astronauts, cargo missions and government contracts.

Its Starlink business uses low-Earth orbit satellites to offer broadband connectivity worldwide, with about 10.3 million subscribers across 164 countries and territories as of March 2026. SpaceX added an artificial intelligence business after acquiring xAI in February 2026, bringing AI infrastructure, Grok and the X platform into its ecosystem.

Advertisement



Financials and valuation

SpaceX generated $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025, but reported a net loss of $4.9 billion. Starlink was the main earnings engine, contributing $11.4 billion, or nearly 60 per cent of total revenue, and generating $4.4 billion in operating income. The rest of the business remains capital-intensive because of spending on Starship, AI data centres and satellite infrastructure.



How Indian residents can invest

Indian residents can invest in SpaceX through overseas investing platforms that offer access to US-listed stocks under the RBI’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme. Popular options mentioned include INDmoney, Vested, Groww Global, Appreciate, Interactive Brokers and Charles Schwab through global accounts.

Before investing, users need to compare brokerage charges, foreign exchange conversion costs, remittance fees and platform features. The process broadly involves opening an account on an international investing platform, completing KYC with PAN, Aadhaar and bank details, and transferring funds from an Indian bank account under LRS. Banks may ask for Form A2 and a declaration for overseas investment. The amount is then converted into US dollars after applicable taxes and remittance charges, following which investors can search for SPCX and place a buy order at prevailing market prices.

Advertisement



Rules and tax disclosures

Under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, resident Indians can remit up to $250,000 in a financial year and overseas equity investments are permitted. Tax Collected at Source may apply on remittances above prescribed thresholds, and the TCS paid can be claimed while filing the income tax return. Indian investors are also required to pay tax in India on foreign investments.

Capital gains are taxable in India, while dividends are taxed according to the investor’s income tax slab. Foreign holdings may also require disclosure under Schedule FA and Schedule FSI in the income tax return, wherever applicable. The TCS paid at the time of remittance can be adjusted against final tax liability. Investors with substantial overseas holdings may need to consult a tax professional.



India angle

The India angle centres largely on Starlink. Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited has received authorisation to enable provisioning of Starlink Gen1 constellation capacity in India. The potential use cases listed include rural broadband connectivity, disaster recovery networks, maritime communication, defence applications and enterprise connectivity.

Starlink is unlikely to replace urban mobile networks, but it could complement existing infrastructure in underserved areas. The wider opportunity also links to India’s space economy, which was valued at $8.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $44 billion by 2033 and $100 billion by 2040.



Advertisement

Key risks

There are several risks that investors need to watch. SpaceX recorded a $4.9 billion loss in 2025, and valuation concerns could emerge if AI monetisation disappoints. Elon Musk controls roughly 80 per cent of the voting rights, giving him strong decision-making power. Some large commercial AI contracts can be terminated, which can affect future revenue visibility. Starlink’s average monthly revenue per subscriber has also declined as its customer base has expanded. In addition, the stock’s high valuation already reflects significant future growth expectations, leaving less room for execution mistakes.

For Indian investors, SpaceX now offers direct access to a company that combines rockets, satellite internet and AI infrastructure. But buying the stock requires overseas platforms, compliance with RBI remittance rules and attention to Indian tax disclosure requirements, while Starlink remains central to the company’s earnings and its relevance to India.