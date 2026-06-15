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'My prayer to God, Vedanta should always remain a dividend-paying company' - Anil Agarwal 

'My prayer to God, Vedanta should always remain a dividend-paying company' - Anil Agarwal 

Anil Agarwal says, "We are dividend paying company, should always remain. This is my prayer to God...besides that we also create value. Even smallest of the shareholder is very important for us."

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 15, 2026 2:22 PM IST
'My prayer to God, Vedanta should always remain a dividend-paying company' - Anil Agarwal The dividend related statement by the Vedanta Chairman came when he was addressing a gathering at BSE on the occasion of listing ceremony of demerged entities post successful completion of demerger process.
SUMMARY
  • Company aims to be a consistent dividend payer while creating long-term value.
  • Vedanta delivered 300% shareholder return and 55% dividend yield over five years.
  • Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal stressed commitment to dividend payments.

Vedanta dividend: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal emphasized the company's commitment to shareholders regarding dividend payments. He stated that the company is very conscious about its dividend payments and aims to remain a dividend-paying company while simultaneously creating long-term value. 

The statement by the Vedanta Chairman came when he was addressing a gathering at BSE on the occasion of listing ceremony of demerged entities post successful completion of demerger process. 

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Regarding dividends, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal stated the following during his speech at BSE:-

- "We always keep the interest of our shareholder; which is very important...paramount. We have delivered five years total shareholder return of 300% and five year cumulative dividend yield to 55%."

- "Most important thing is that we are very conscious about our dividend payment. We are very conscious about how do we create value for the company." 

- "As our shareholder, keep full trust on us...whether it is institution, whether the last our minimum shareholding waala (one with minimum shareholding), for all of them we are very conscious."

- "We are dividend paying company, should always remain. This is my prayer to God...besides that we also create value. Even smallest of the shareholder is very important for us." 

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Vedanta group's four demerged businesses were listed on the exchanges on Monday.

 

Besides Vedanta Ltd, which is already listed, the shares of four newly created entities - Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Vedanta Oil & Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel (VISL) - began trading on Indian stock exchanges from  Monday 10 am. 

According to a company statement, the much-awaited demerger is likely to unlock substantial value for shareholders since each company will now operate independently and raise capital as per its business plans, while giving investors an opportunity to invest in a specific sector.

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WATCH VIDEO: Vedanta’s Listing Ceremony at BSE 

 

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 15, 2026 2:22 PM IST
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