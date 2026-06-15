From Dalal Street to Wall Street: Indian investors chase US stocks post SpaceX's stellar listing

The blockbuster listing of SpaceX stock has ignited a wave of interest among Indian investors looking to gain exposure to US equities. Stockbroking platforms that facilitate overseas investing reported a sharp jump in activity, with trading volumes rising by 20-25% following the debut of Elon Musk's space exploration company.

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According to a report in The Economic Times, platforms such as IndMoney and Vested Finance said SpaceX quickly emerged as the most sought-after international stock among Indian investors. IndMoney said, nearly one-fifth of all trading volumes on the platform during the first day of trading were concentrated in SpaceX shares, despite the stock beginning trading midway through the US session.

SpaceX raised $75 billion via its initial public offering, valuing the company at more than $1.7 trillion. The stock debuted at $150 per share and briefly crossed the $2 trillion valuation mark, making Musk the world's first trillionaire on paper.

Vested Finance said that a quarter of all users trading international stocks on its platform since Friday bought SpaceX shares, while the company accounted for around 15% of total trading turnover. Overall trading volumes on the platform rose 22% following the listing.

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Market participants believe the excitement surrounding SpaceX could have broader implications for capital flows. Large global IPOs have the potential to divert liquidity away from domestic markets as investors shift money from mature local companies to fast-growing technology and innovation-led businesses listed overseas.

The buying frenzy around SpaceX is also encouraging a fresh wave of overseas investing among Indians. Industry executives said many investors opened international trading accounts in the weeks leading up to the IPO.

A senior executive at a domestic brokerage firm said, a huge number of new investors joined investment platforms ahead of the SpaceX listing.

The executive expects the number of new account openings to rise substantially by the end of the month, the ET report said.

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The enthusiasm reflects a wider trend of investor interest in cutting-edge sectors such as artificial intelligence, space technology and next-generation software companies. Several high-profile firms, including Stripe, OpenAI, Anthropic and Databricks, are widely expected to tap public markets over the next few years, potentially creating additional opportunities for global investors.

Under India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), resident Indians can invest up to $200,000 overseas every financial year. Data from the Reserve Bank of India shows that investments by Indians in global equity and debt instruments reached $440 million in March 2026, up 43% from $306 million a year earlier.

The growing appetite for international investing has coincided with regulatory changes that have made access to overseas stocks easier. Through the Global Access Provider (GAP) framework operating out of GIFT City, platforms such as Vested Finance and IndMoney have expanded their offerings, enabling Indian investors to invest more seamlessly in US-listed companies.