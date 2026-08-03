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HUL shares may stay range-bound; analyst prefers Marico, Nestle, Britannia for upside

HUL shares may stay range-bound; analyst prefers Marico, Nestle, Britannia for upside

HUL share price target: The analyst said those choosing to stay invested should keep a stop-loss at Rs 2,025, while a move above Rs 2,250 would be needed to confirm the “next leg” of upside.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 2:17 PM IST
HUL shares may stay range-bound; analyst prefers Marico, Nestle, Britannia for upsideAnalyst says the stock has been largely flattish since 2019 and sees limited near-term upside unless it breaks above Rs 2,250.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) may struggle to deliver meaningful gains over the next three to four months, according to technical analyst Nilesh Shah, who said the FMCG heavyweight continues to look range-bound even as investors reassess the stock after its latest quarterly earnings. For traders, the message was clear: HUL remains a hold only with strict risk controls, while stronger upside may lie elsewhere in the FMCG pack.

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Range-bound despite earnings spotlight

HUL has been in focus after its Q1 numbers, with concerns around volume growth weighing on sentiment and triggering some weakness in the stock. That backdrop, Shah suggested, has only reinforced an already sluggish technical setup rather than creating a fresh breakout opportunity.

“Since 2019 the stock has not given any meaningful return,” Shah said, adding that it has been “absolutely flattish” over the last six to seven years. In market terms, that is a sharp warning for short-term traders looking for momentum in a stock that has largely failed to reward patience.

Why Rs 2,250 matters now

Shah’s trading framework for HUL is tightly defined. He said investors choosing to stay invested should keep a stop-loss at Rs 2,025, while a move above Rs 2,250 would be needed to confirm the “next leg” of upside.

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Until that happens, the stock remains a tactical trade rather than a conviction buy. “As of now it is looking sideways. Just in case if it breaks above 2250, then only it’s a buy,” he said.

FMCG rotation may favour peers

The sharper takeaway from Shah’s view is not just caution on HUL, but a preference for rival consumer names showing stronger chart structures. He specifically pointed to Marico and Nestle as counters “doing well,” while adding that Britannia could also be considered for fresh positioning.

That reflects a broader market tendency in strong tape conditions: capital often rotates within defensives toward stocks showing clearer momentum rather than staying parked in laggards. In a market where benchmark indices are firm and stock-specific trades are driving returns, relative strength within FMCG could matter more than sector comfort alone.

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What traders should watch

For now, HUL appears caught between fundamental caution after Q1 and a technical ceiling that has yet to be convincingly crossed. Traders with a short-term horizon may continue to track the Rs 2,250 breakout level closely, while using Rs 2,025 as a key downside marker.

Unless that breakout materialises, Shah’s assessment suggests HUL may remain a low-excitement counter in the near term — and that investors seeking sharper upside in FMCG may be better served looking at peers with stronger momentum.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 3, 2026 2:17 PM IST
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