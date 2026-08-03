ITC share price: High DII stake but stock near 52-week low; trading strategy post Q1 earnings 

The rally in the ITC stock today came after the firm reported its Q1 earnings. ITC reported a 16.21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit for the June 2026 quarter (Q1 FY27).

Net profit (attributable to owners) came at Rs 4,394.13 crore in Q1 compared with Rs 5,244.20 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 27.64 per cent YoY to Rs 29,523.30 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 23,129.35 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) owned high stake of 49.13% in the firm at the end of June 2026 quarter. On the other hand, FIIs have been reducing stake in the company since September 2024. FII stake at the end of June 2026 quarter slipped to 34.2% against the stake of 40.5 in September 2024 quarter.

Advertisement

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "ITC has witnessed a strong pullback from lower levels, forming a bullish reversal candle with above-average volumes, indicating renewed buying interest after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has reclaimed its 20 DEMA while RSI has moved above 60, reflecting improving momentum. However, it continues to trade below the 50, 100 and 200 DEMA, suggesting the broader trend remains weak. A sustained move above Rs 295–300 could trigger further upside towards Rs 305–310, while immediate support is placed at Rs 285, followed by Rs 280. Traders may consider accumulating on dips with a strict stop loss below Rs 280, as long as the stock holds above key short-term support."

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said ,"ITC is displaying an ascending triangle formation on the daily chart, indicating that buying interest is gradually strengthening after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has been making higher lows while repeatedly testing the horizontal resistance around Rs 291-292, reflecting steady accumulation. The recent rebound from the rising trendline, supported by a pickup in momentum, suggests bulls are attempting to regain control. The ascending trendline support is placed near Rs 280-282, which is expected to provide immediate support on any decline. A sustained breakout and close above Rs 291-292 could confirm the pattern and trigger a fresh rally towards Rs 315. However, a break below Rs 280 would negate the bullish setup and may drag the stock towards the Rs 275 support zone."

Advertisement

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 270, while resistance stands at Rs 285. A decisive breakout above Rs 285 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 290. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 270 to Rs 290 range."