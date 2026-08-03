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TVS Motor achieves highest-ever EV sales in July at 55,480 units

TVS Motor achieves highest-ever EV sales in July at 55,480 units

The automaker recorded electric vehicle registrations of 55,480 units in July, breaking its earlier record of 51,781 EV registrations in March 2026, according to VAHAN data

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 11:49 AM IST
TVS Motor achieves highest-ever EV sales in July at 55,480 unitsTVS Motor Company, part of TVS VENU, also recorded monthly sales growth of 38% with wholesales of 629,675 units in July 2026 as against 456,350 units in July 2025

India’s leading electric two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company registered highest-ever monthly sales of electric scooters in July. The automaker recorded electric vehicle registrations of 55,480 units in July, breaking its earlier record of 51,781 EV registrations in March 2026, according to VAHAN data.

In comparison, Bajaj Auto, the country’s second-largest electric two-wheeler maker, recorded EV registrations of 45,592 units in July, followed by Ather Energy’s 30,324 units.

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TVS records highest-ever wholesales

TVS Motor Company, part of TVS VENU, also recorded monthly sales growth of 38% with wholesales of 629,675 units in July 2026 as against 456,350 units in July 2025. Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 38% with sales of 603,138 units in July 2026 as against 438,790 units in July 2025. Domestic two-wheelers registered a growth of 42% with sales of 437,394 units in July 2026 as against 308,720 units in July 2025.

Two-wheeler EVs registered an exponential growth of 158% with sales of 60,934 units in July 2026 as against 23,605 units in July 2025.

Total International Business sales registered a growth of 29% with sales of 184,264 units in July 2026 as against 142,629 units in July 2025. Two-wheelers sales registered a growth of 27% with sales of 165,744 units in July 2026 as against 130,070 units in July 2025.

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Three-wheelers registered a growth of 51% with sales of 26,537 units in July 2026 as against 17,560 units in July 2025.

Bajaj Auto July sales jump 30% on export surge

Bajaj Auto reported a 30% year-on-year increase in total vehicle sales for July 2026, driven by robust export demand across its two-wheeler and commercial vehicle businesses. Total sales rose to 4,74,677 units from 3,66,000 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales increased 20% to 2,20,192 units, while exports surged 39% to 2,54,485 units. Two-wheeler sales climbed 31% to 3,88,719 units, aided by a 42% jump in exports and a 19% rise in domestic dispatches. Commercial vehicle sales grew 23% to 85,958 units, with domestic volumes up 24% and exports rising 22%.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 11:44 AM IST
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