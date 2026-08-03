TVS Motor achieves highest-ever EV sales in July at 55,480 units

TVS records highest-ever wholesales

TVS Motor Company, part of TVS VENU, also recorded monthly sales growth of 38% with wholesales of 629,675 units in July 2026 as against 456,350 units in July 2025. Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 38% with sales of 603,138 units in July 2026 as against 438,790 units in July 2025. Domestic two-wheelers registered a growth of 42% with sales of 437,394 units in July 2026 as against 308,720 units in July 2025.

Two-wheeler EVs registered an exponential growth of 158% with sales of 60,934 units in July 2026 as against 23,605 units in July 2025.

Total International Business sales registered a growth of 29% with sales of 184,264 units in July 2026 as against 142,629 units in July 2025. Two-wheelers sales registered a growth of 27% with sales of 165,744 units in July 2026 as against 130,070 units in July 2025.

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Three-wheelers registered a growth of 51% with sales of 26,537 units in July 2026 as against 17,560 units in July 2025.

Bajaj Auto July sales jump 30% on export surge

Bajaj Auto reported a 30% year-on-year increase in total vehicle sales for July 2026, driven by robust export demand across its two-wheeler and commercial vehicle businesses. Total sales rose to 4,74,677 units from 3,66,000 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales increased 20% to 2,20,192 units, while exports surged 39% to 2,54,485 units. Two-wheeler sales climbed 31% to 3,88,719 units, aided by a 42% jump in exports and a 19% rise in domestic dispatches. Commercial vehicle sales grew 23% to 85,958 units, with domestic volumes up 24% and exports rising 22%.